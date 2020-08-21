Newly elected Vermilion Parish Superintendent Tommy Byler made his position official Friday, signing a $132,000 annual contract to lead the district through June 2023.

The board approved the agreement in a unanimous vote Thursday. Byler takes over full-time from Jerome Puyau, who resigned his position in December as part of a settlement with the school board and school district following lawsuits between the parties. Puyau took leadership of the district in 2013 but his relationship with the board dramatically soured in the final years of his term.

Byler was unanimously selected as the district’s leader at a school board meeting Aug. 11. He contended for the position against then-Interim Superintendent Brad Prudhomme and Assistant Superintendent for Personnel and Administration Paul Hebert. The same night, Byler was appointed interim superintendent to avoid a transfer of authority less than a week before the Aug. 27 return to school.

Prudhomme served as interim superintendent beginning in January following Puyau’s departure.

Byler, most recently principal of North Vermilion High School, has been an educator for more than 28 years, including 22 years as a teacher and six years as an administrator. While at North Vermilion High, Byler was honored as the Louisiana Principal of the Year for 2018.

Under his contract, Byler will receive $750 a month to cover vehicle maintenance, gas, cell phone costs and residential internet in lieu of receiving a district-owned vehicle or cell phone. Byler will be required to maintain minimum automobile liability coverage of $250,000/$500,000 with the school board listed as an insured party, a new requirement for the board.

The board will also cover professional dues and association costs for organizations including the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents, American Association of School Superintendents and the Louisiana Association of School Executives and he will be eligible for reimbursements for out-of-parish travel and other costs.

Byler built his pitch for the superintendent job around a united Vermilion Parish and improved relationships between all stakeholders, including a vision plan called “5 School Communities. 1 Parish Mission. Vermilion United.”

The district leader highlighted seven key areas for improvement, including shared leadership, better defined communication plans, equity and diversity, infrastructure evaluation, investment in career and technical education, a reevaluation of financial planning and fiscal priorities, and a quality assurance review of central office staffing.

Byler has struck hard at the communication portion of his plan since assuming district leadership, increasing the frequency of messages on the district’s Facebook page and rolling out a new district YouTube channel and Twitter account to push out COVID-19 informational videos and back-to-school details ahead of the return to school Thursday.

He said embracing social media to connect stakeholders and increase transparency is a first step toward improved relationships and greater trust in the school system.