University of Louisiana at Lafayette President E. Joseph Savoie on Friday thanked donors who’ve supported the institution through the first $300 million of what was revealed to be a $500 million comprehensive fundraising campaign and encouraged them to see the campaign through its completion, scheduled for 2025.

Savoie talked about America’s effort to land a man on the moon in the 1960s and recalled that President Kennedy challenged his countrymen then to meet an audacious goal.

“Well, this university has an audacious plan, too,” Savoie said. “But ours is not a destination. Ours is to achieve a destiny.”

Savoie said the initial, silent portion of what will be a decade long fund-raising campaign was marked by $303 million in donations and pledges that will support academic and athletic programs. But UL Lafayette had a more ambitious target as it entered the second, public phase of the campaign, he said: “We’re shooting for the moon” — a half-billion dollar total campaign mark that will build buildings and foster dreams.

“Together: The Campaign for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette is our moonshot,” he said.

Savoie said the campaign is the largest in UL history. In the initial phase, gifts and commitments reached $208.5 for academic programs and $95 million for athletics. Included were gift commitments from LHC Group of $20 million for the College of Nursing and Allied Health Professions and $15 million for the renovation of Cajun Field.

Other improvements included creation of the Northwestern Mutual Sales and Research Lab and the Maraist Financial Services Lab in the BI Moody III College of Business Administration; six labs and the Solar Energy Program of Excellence in the College of Engineering; renovation of the Roy House as the new home of the Center for Louisiana Studies; and creation of the Kathleen Babineaux Blanco Public Policy Center.

Nearly 25,000 individuals have contributed to the campaign: 62% of them alumni; 30%, friends; and 8% organizations.

Lisa Capone, associate vice president for development, said the campaign will “change the face of the campus.” She said some 72% of money collected will go to capital projects in the realm of new buildings.

In addition, she said, will be scholarship money for students.

She said the evening event was to thank donors as well as to announce the campaign’s ultimate goal. That wasn’t been possible in 2020, she said, because of COVID-19.

She said some of the planned projects will be accomplished with state funds that requires private matches.

Jaimie Hebert, provost, said gifts have funded four academic chairs and endowed 34 endowed professorships. “We’re drawing world-class faculty,” he said.

He said such endowments help UL generate some $172 million in research annually.

He said the capital campaign is helping the campus build world-class facilities, as well.

Hebert noted that the LHC Group donation is enabling the university to vastly increase the number of nursing graduates who are desperately needed in Louisiana. He said graduates will double but UL Lafayette still won’t be able to accommodate everyone who applies.

“We can’t do it alone. We have never done it alone,” he said. “Alumni and friends have always been beside us every step of the way.”

Shawn Wilson, secretary of the Department of Transportation and Development, said UL is calling upon more than 100,000 alumni to reach the campaign goal. He said the campaign is comprehensive enough to have room for everyone’s interests.

“We are poised to be competitive with the best out there,” he said.