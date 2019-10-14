An investigation is underway at St. Thomas More High School into what is being called a "very serious incident," KATC reports.
In a letter to parents, school officials did not elaborate on the incident, but did acknowledge an incident involving three students last week.
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed there is an active investigation into a student at STM, and said they will release more information at the conclusion of that investigation.
The following statement was released Monday from the diocese office of communications, according to KATC:
The Diocese of Lafayette is aware of an incident last week involving three students at St. Thomas More High School. When the incident occurred, the school's administrative team, along with the school resource officer, immediately followed all proper protocols, providing medical care to the students involved and notifying parents and law enforcement, in accordance with Diocesan policy and civil law. Following the school's internal investigation of the incident, necessary disciplinary action was taken.