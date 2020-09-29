The University of Louisiana at Lafayette is fast becoming a home away from home for many McNeese State University students.
Hurricane Laura sent McNeese students reeling from their Lake Charles campus Aug. 27. Much of the campus remains under repair and no classes will be held there at least until spring semester.
McNeese classes are being offered remotely only; because they are online, though, they can be taken from almost any location. Remote instruction resumed Sept. 18.
Cami Geisman, spokesman for the UL System, said for academic success, some students need access to computer labs, internet, libraries and other resources provided only on campuses. Two weeks ago, the system initiated Cowboy Relief Effort — McNeese’s sports teams are nicknamed the Cowboys and Cowgirls — which connects students who were displaced by the storm with resources on McNeese State’s eight sister campuses in the UL System.
“This effort is an opportunity to provide a sense of normalcy for these students whose semesters, already impacted by COVID-19, were turned upside down by Hurricane Laura. Coming together in support of our own is a valued strength of this system,” system President and CEO Jim Henderson said in an issued statement.
Two hundred thirteen McNeese State students have registered for Cowboy Relief, sometimes at more than one UL System campus, to avail themselves of the services they need. Geisman said 183 have registered for Cowboy Relief at UL Lafayette.
Here’s an example of how it works, Geisman said: Ashlee Sebren, a senior in agricultural education at McNeese State, lives in Jackson Parish in northern Louisiana. While living there, she has accessed campus resources including the libraries at the University of Louisiana Monroe, about 40 miles away, and Louisiana Tech University, in nearby Lincoln Parish.
“The universities have been so welcoming and accepting, and I actually feel like a college student again thanks to them,” Sebren said.
Geisman said the UL System learned a lot about the “digital divide” when its campus closed down because of the pandemic in the spring semester. Courses continued remotely in the spring, but some students who returned to their home parishes, especially in rural Louisiana, found libraries and internet access was not necessarily accessible.
“We had students who did five- or six-page papers on their iPhones,” she said.
Because UL System schools are located around the state, McNeese students living away from Lake Charles may be located near one of the eight other system campuses, all of which are participating in the Cowboy Relief Effort.
UL System schools in addition to McNeese are UL Lafayette, Nicholls State in Thibodaux, University of New Orleans, Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond; Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Grambling State in Lincoln Parish, Louisiana Tech in Ruston and University of Louisiana at Monroe.
As part of Cowboy Relief, system presidents signed a Memorandum of Understanding agreeing to provide McNeese students with access to campus resources such as Wi-Fi, libraries, computer labs, recreation centers, campus dining options, counseling and other health services.
UL Lafayette spokesman Eric Maron said more than 50 McNeese students are living in UL Lafayette dorm rooms, taking their McNeese courses remotely.
Students traveling to the campus — including the additional 183 students signed up for Cowboy Relief — are eligible to use campus dining halls, libraries, computer labs, Wi-Fi and more.
“We want to help our neighbors,” Maron said of UL Lafayette, the closest UL System school to McNeese. “We are doing what we can to help.”
He said the additional students on campus have caused no problems — lines for service are not affected and facilities such as the library can easily accommodate everyone.
Maron said the McNeese basketball team was on the Lafayette campus this week for orientation. The team will live at UL Lafayette and practice here.
"They were wearing their McNeese shirts and carrying their UL Lafayette folders," he said.