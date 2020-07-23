Most Lafayette Parish teachers prefer to start the school year with virtual classes as opposed to the hybrid model passed by the school board Wednesday night, according to a survey.

The Lafayette Parish Association of Educators released Wednesday morning results from an LPAE member survey, showing 64.7% of the 450 respondents felt a virtual school option is the safest while 78.2% supported pushing the start of school until after Labor Day. LPAE represents about 1,000 educators in Lafayette Parish, according to Julia Reed, the organizations's president.

Meanwhile 31.2% of roughly 2,400 school district staff respondents selected virtual learning as their top school reopening option, while 27.6% chose the hybrid model and 42.2% selected in-person classes, according to a survey conducted over the summer.

Reed joined several teachers and a number of parents who spake at Wednesday's school board meeting in favor of either pushing back the school start day or starting school with virtual classes.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“While we remain committed to working with the school system no matter what the return to schools looks like, our membership has made it clear they feel unsafe returning to school at this time. We applaud the school system’s commitment to re-evaluate the plan in the event the COVID situation changes,” Reed said in a prepared statement.

She also said nearly 50% of LPAE's membership self-identified as high risk or increased risk for COVID-19 complications.

The board voted narrowly to advance its initial reopening plan, in which students will return to classes in a hybrid schedule on Aug. 17, with students split into groups alternating in-person classes and virtual coursework. Families concerned about safety can consider the Lafayette Online Academy, a fully virtual, self-guided learning system, as an alternative to in-person classes.