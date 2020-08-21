Acadiana’s public health officials are making a push to get all children vaccinated before the much-anticipated return to school, offering free or low-cost vaccinations to eligible children in the seven-parish Acadiana region beginning Monday.
The vaccination drive will run through Sept. 4 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays starting Monday. Children up to age 18 who are insured through Medicaid, Medicaid eligible or whose insurance does not include coverage for vaccinations are eligible for the program, administered as part of the federal Vaccines for Children program.
Dr. Tina Stefanski, Office of Public Health Region 4 medical director, said routine immunization rates in Louisiana have declined since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March as part of a worldwide drop caused by health care disruptions. The decline was tracked by monitoring the ordering of vaccines from private providers and doses administered using the Louisiana Immunization Network (LINKS), she said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization have been tracking the declines across the U.S. and globally. Typical vaccination rates in Region 4 are high — 86% or more kindergartners in public and nonpublic schools had all vaccinations completed in the region’s seven parishes for the 2019-20 school year — and it’s important the numbers remain high, Stefanski said.
“The important thing to realize is that these diseases are not eradicated,” Stefanski said. “We could see outbreaks of these diseases if vaccinations lapse. We definitely don’t want that to happen.”
Aside from protecting children and vulnerable populations, maintaining vaccination rates during the pandemic is important because the health care system is already under strain, she said.
While doctor’s office visits were limited during the earlier months of the pandemic, better understanding of the novel coronavirus’s spread and new safety precautions mean now is a safe time to bring children for routine vaccinations, the regional medical director said.
For Medicaid-insured children, Medicaid will be billed for the immunizations and for uninsured or underinsured children the vaccinations will either be free or cost a maximum of $10 for the visit. Children will not be turned away for an inability to pay, Stefanski said.
Students starting kindergarten are required to have the diphtheria, tetanus and acellular pertussis (DTaP) vaccine; poliovirus (IPV) vaccine; the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine; the hepatitis B vaccine; and the varicella (VAR) vaccine. Dosing requirements vary by vaccine.
Students starting sixth grade are additionally required to have the tetanus diphtheria and acellular pertussis (Tdap) vaccine and the meningococcal (MenACWY) vaccine. Dosing requirements vary for the two vaccines, according to state guidelines.
Stefanski said all required vaccinations will be available as well as optional vaccines, such as for human papillomavirus (HPV).
Walk-ins are discouraged to avoid crowding at the health center and appointments should be made by calling the health unit. Adults and children over 2 years old should wear a mask upon entering the health center. If a child or parent is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or has been in close contact with a COVID-19 positive individual, they should cancel the appointment and reschedule, the release said.
Parents should only bring children registered to receive vaccinations to the appointment.
The numbers and addresses for the Region 4 parish health units are:
- Acadia Parish Health Unit: 1029 Capital Ave., Crowley; (337) 788-7507
- Evangeline Parish Health Unit: 1010 W. LaSalle St., Ville Platte; (337) 363-1135
- Iberia Parish Health Unit: 715 B. Weldon St., New Iberia; (337) 373-0021
- Lafayette Parish Health Unit: 200 Willow St., Bldg. A, Lafayette; (337) 262-5616
- St. Landry Parish Health Unit: 308 W. Bloch St., Opelousas; (337) 948-0220
- St. Martin Parish Health Unit: 303 W. Port St., St. Martinville; (337) 394-3097
- Vermilion Parish Health Unit: 2501 Charity St., Abbeville; (337) 893-1443