The University of Louisiana at Lafayette and the UL Lafayette Alumni Association is seeking support to offer financial assistance to students directly affected by Hurricane Ida.
Student Emergency Fund donations will enable the university to help students who cannot meet urgent and immediate expenses after the storm.
UL Lafayette has about 3,900 students from the southeastern Louisiana parishes that bore the brunt of Ida’s wrath, said Margarita Perez, dean of students.
“The devastation the hurricane caused is heartbreaking. We want students from the affected parishes to know that the University family is here to support them. Our goal is to relieve the worry some students may have about meeting financial obligations so they can remain focused on their academic success,” Perez said in an issued statement.
The Student Emergency Fund is made possible through the support of Ragin’ Cajuns alumni, parents, employees, students and friends. Expenses that may be covered by the Student Emergency Fund include laptops and other computer accessories, internet/wifi plans, educational software, housing and meals. All requests are made by a committee.
Contribute by accessing https://give.louisiana.edu/give-now/student-emergency. Checks made payable to the UL Lafayette Foundation can be sent to the UL Lafayette Foundation, P.O. Box 44290, Lafayette, LA 70504. Please note on the memo line: Student Emergency Fund.
The University of Louisiana System has created a Hurricane Ida Relief Effort to support students, faculty and staff members at Nicholls State and Southeastern Louisiana universities and the University of New Orleans. The three institutions were in Hurricane Ida’s path; each sustained damage. Donate by accessing: https://www.ulsystem.edu/hurricane-ida-relief-efforts/
The Nicholls State University Foundation has established the Nicholls Campus Emergency & Hurricane Relief Fund to assist students, and in some instances faculty and staff, in times of unique needs.
More than half of the Nicholls student body lives in Lafourche or Terrebonne Parish, which sustained devastating damage Sunday night. Contribute here: https://www.nicholls.edu/hurricane-relief/
Those who want to contribute to Southeastern’s fund should access https://www.southeastern.edu/alumni_donors/foundation/give/
The University of New Orleans has established the UNO Hurricane Ida Relief Fund to serve students facing challenges due to Hurricane Ida. All gifts will go to the UNO Emergency and Hurricane Relief Fund.
The fund had raised $3,353.78 by Thursday morning. Access it at https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/UNOIDARELIEF.