Silence and confusion filled the auditorium Sept. 21 when no one walked up to the stage as names were called for South Louisiana Community College's commercial drivers license graduation.
“Thank you lord,” one attendee said when someone finally went up.
The CDL program, which lasts seven to eight weeks, had 69 graduates this term. However, only a fraction showed up for the ceremony.
“As you can see, some of our graduates were not able to be in attendance today. Sadly, they are working,” Charlotte Leleux, mistress of ceremonies and director of transportation, distribution and logistics at SLCC, said. “That means they are actively employed,” she said, followed by applause.
Two graduates in attendance had family members go through the program before them at SLCC. Renoeisha Gotsche, 31, is already on the road and happy to have graduated. She learned patience from the program. Cedrice Hardy, 30, feels good about graduating. When he started he knew nothing and learned a lot.
This program “landed in our laps” from the Louisiana Workforce Commission, SLCC Chancellor Vincent June said in his welcome speech.
He said it gives graduates “the opportunity to fill a nationwide shortage of drivers” and “to have a future and have high wages that will allow them to take care of themselves to take care of their family.” He also highlights the names of women truckers graduating, “you ladies rock,” he said.
In Louisiana there are 90,000 transportation jobs and women make up 7% of the workforce, according to Renee Amar, CEO of Louisiana Motor Transport Association.
“Think about the shoes you're wearing today, the clothes you have on your back, the car you rode here to get here today, gas that was put in that car, the food that you ate this morning, that was all delivered by truckers. So now you get to join those ranks. Truckers are key to the supply chain without you and what you do, the world stops moving,” Amar said.