South Louisiana Community College Chancellor Natalie Harder has accepted the position of president at Coker University in Hartsville, South Carolina, a private four-year college with an enrollment of 1,200.
She will leave SLCC on May 29 and begin her new position June 1, becoming Coker’s 17th president.
“It’s hard to leave such an outstanding institution as the one you have created at SLCC, but it is rewarding to know that such excellence is possible in higher education – regardless of mergers, politics, budget cuts, natural disasters and pandemics,” she wrote in a letter to the campus, published on its website Thursday.
Harder has served as chancellor since 2012, where she was responsible for all academic and operational aspects of the institution. During that time, enrollment grew from 6,100 to more than 18,000.
Quintin Taylor, spokesman for the Louisiana Community and Technical College System, said the system’s board would meet soon for discussion about both interim and a full-time replacements for Harder.
SLCC has enjoyed “unprecedented success” during Harder’s tenure. In an issued statement, the college said graduations increased five-fold between 2012 and 2017, and degree, diploma and certificate programs doubled. The campus also secured a $12.6 million grant, its largest ever, and created offices that included institutional advancement and alumni. Scholarships soared by some 15 times what they were; 20 new endowed scholarships were added.
Monty Sullivan, LCTCS president since 2014, recollected Thursday that Harder has been his colleague since 2007, when she worked in administration at Patrick Henry Community College in Virginia, while Sullivan served as the Virginia Community College System’s vice chancellor for academic services and research. She also was one of Sullivan’s students in a course about community college finance while she was enrolled in a doctoral program at Old Dominion University.
“Little did we know we would be battling budgets together,” Sullivan said. “She built an institution of exceptional quality.
“I’m proud to see her make a step from a community college to Coker because she is taking her skill sets to what has been a dying art: Leading a small, private liberal arts college.”
Sullivan said Harder’s success was extraordinary in Acadiana, given its unique culture and her origins in upstate New York.
“Who would think a leader from Buffalo, New York would blend in so successfully in Acadiana, and do it so exceptionally well?” he said.
“Natalie has built an incredible leadership team at SLCC,” said Troy Wayman, CEO of One Acadiana. “In her tenure there she has been an unbelievable leader in the community on education issues, workforce issues and working with us on our 55-by-25 campaign. They’re going to have big shoes to fill.”
“She really transformed the community college into a real partner with economic development and with business,” said Gregg Gothreaux, CEO at Lafayette Economic Development Authority. “She was a real solution provider. She knew what it would take, and there was no time wasted in getting from A to Z.
“Just a wonderful example of what we can do when we work together. She was a leader in that regard.”
Her community engagement was one of the reasons Coker chose Harder from a field of 100 candidates. Among finalists, she was a unanimous choice, Coker said on its website.
Angela Stanland, chairman of Coker’s 28-person Board of Trustees, said, “Dr. Harder is a nationally recognized leader in higher education who has demonstrated the type of strong, dynamic and enlightened leadership that will propel Coker in new directions.”
Harder said Thursday that she began thinking about relocating toward the East Coast as her parents and husband’s parents got older. She wanted to be closer to tend to their needs, she said.
She said she was attracted to Coker’s campus – located in the core of the town, it has tall trees and historic buildings – and its cherished place in the community of Hartsville, a city of some 8,000. Founded as a high school in the 19th century, it became a women's college in 1908 but has been simply a private college since 1944. At one time it was affiliated with the state Baptist Convention, but has been non-denominational since 1944. It became co-ed in 1969.
It grants bachelor’s and master’s degrees – there more than 40 areas of study -- and became a university in 2019. Coker competes in Division II in 24 NCAA sports.
Its student come from 22 states and 16 countries. About 60 percent are female, 46 percent are minority students and about one-third are African American.
“They are committed to their students and they want to continue to innovate,” she said of Coker. She said her own, younger son, who is graduating from the Early College High School at SLCC, will attend Coker.
SLCC’s search for a replacement may be complicated by several factors, including the pandemic due to the novel coronavirus.
Harder said the leadership talent pool at SLCC and in the system is deep, and she is confident the transition to new campus leadership will be smooth.
Advocate Business Editor Adam Daigle contributed to this story.