Lafayette Parish public school graduation ceremonies will now be held outdoors at Cajun Field after plans to host the ceremonies inside the Cajundome were rejected by the state.
Lafayette Parish School System administrators learned Monday that high school graduation ceremonies planned for Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the Cajundome could not proceed as planned because the plans had not received approval from the Louisiana Department of Health and the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal.
All the schools will be celebrating graduation on the same day as the original plan, but the times have been adjusted to avoid the hottest times of the day, district middle and secondary schools director Kathy Aloisio said at a special school board meeting Tuesday.
On Thursday, Northside High will begin at 7:30 a.m. followed by Acadiana High at 6 p.m.
On Friday, David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy will be at 7:30 a.m., Early College Academy at 11 a.m. and Lafayette High at 6 p.m.
On Saturday, Ovey Comeaux High will be at 7:30 a.m., Carencro High at 11 a.m. and Southside High at 6 p.m.
A previous time schedule released Tuesday afternoon by the Cajundome was incorrect, LPSS said.
The administrator said rules requiring mask wearing and social distancing, limiting congregating before and after the ceremony, and establishing distanced seating for families will remain in place. Bottled water will be available at the concessions stands because of the heat, she said.
“I am just so happy for the students. I am so pleased this worked out for us,” Aloisio said.
Britt Latiolais, Lafayette Parish School Board president, said district staff scrambled and worked overtime to come up with a back up plan. The need for outdoor plans were complicated by track and field construction at Acadiana High, Carencro High and Comeaux High, and Saturday polling locations at Northside High and Lafayette High — the two locations LPSS considered hosting the event before booking Cajun Field.
“For our hometown University to step up to help our school system and give these graduates the graduation they deserve, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette needs a really big thank you,” Latiolais said.
This was the second road bump for graduating seniors, after ceremonies were delayed from their original May dates because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The board president said neighboring school systems shifted to outdoor ceremonies amid the pandemic; it’ll be a different experience, but it’ll be workable.
“It was the break we needed,” he said.
Latiolais said the specifics — parking locations, entrance and exit gates, seating arrangements, the ceremony structure — are still being determined but will be released shortly. Aloisio said the district team, all high school principals and Cajun Field staff are meeting Wednesday to fine-tune the plans.
The district is still determining the cost for the change of venue. Superintendent Irma Trosclair said the original event at the Cajundome was expected to cost around $90,000 because of the added safety and sanitation requirements. ULL has offered the use of Cajun Field for free, but there will still be costs associated with Cajundome staff sanitizing the venue between ceremonies, ushering guests and other tasks.
The school system learned about the original plan’s rejection via an email from a state fire marshal’s office dispatcher to Cajundome Director Pam DeVille.
"After discussions with several representatives of LDH, there is not a consensus to authorize gatherings of these numbers at this time due to the recent spike in the number of positive COVID-19 cases. It has been recommended that your proposed events not occur with the crowd sizes proposed,” the email said.
Authorities are limiting indoor events and gatherings to no more than 250 people when social distancing is not possible as numbers of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus increase around the state, including in Lafayette Parish. The school system had based their capacity plans off limits laid out in the state’s phased reopening plan, aiming for the more conservative Phase 1’s 25% capacity limit.
Lafayette High's graduation ceremony, the largest in the district, would have only filled the venue to 19% capacity, Latiolais said.
Latiolais said he thought their safety plans, including temperature checks, seat spacing, mask requirements, attendee limits and more, would be sufficient to follow state guidelines, but that wasn’t the case.
Board member Justin Centanni said he was frustrated by the lack of communication in the process and the sudden announcement that their plan wasn’t allowable, though it seemingly met the standards that had been laid out. He said it’s also upsetting the email to DeVille was not signed and no one has stepped forward to clarify who exactly was responsible for the decision to jettison the Cajundome graduation ceremonies.
The District 6 board member said he hopes protocol for approving safety plans is more streamlined come August. He said he’s concerned with school reopening that a last minute kink in the plan will throw reopening into chaos.
“Today it was graduation and we were able to accommodate this, but if you do this the night before the first day of school, it’s not going to be good,” Centanni said.
Latiolais, Centanni and other board members aired their frustrations, with Latiolais noting he’s seen photos of venues like casinos with crowds and poor social distancing enforcement but the school district’s plan with strong guidelines was rejected. It’s confusing, they said.
“I want the Class of 2020 to know they were worth the effort, they were worth our time, they were worth our fight and they were worth our anger. You are worth it and we’re very proud of you. I surely believe you have a bright future,” Latiolais said.