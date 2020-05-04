The Center for Minority Excellence will host a Virtual College Day to encourage students to learn more about summer and autumn enrollment at South Louisiana Community College.
Tonya Bolden-Ball, program manager, said the sessions will be delivered by Web-Ex at two times — noon and 6 p.m. — on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Students should register to get a link to the sessions.
The following are the dates for the sessions along with the registration links:
- May 5 at noon: https://recruit.lctcs.edu/SLCC/Events/EventDetails?eventId=6b206b8e-8e89-ea11-8143-005056a62760
- May 5 at 6 pm: https://recruit.lctcs.edu/SLCC/Events/EventDetails?eventId=f072f1ac-9089-ea11-8143-005056a62760
- May 6 at noon: https://recruit.lctcs.edu/SLCC/Events/EventDetails?eventId=19dccd3f-9189-ea11-8143-005056a62760
- May 6 at 6 pm: https://recruit.lctcs.edu/SLCC/Events/EventDetails?eventId=281cc49b-9189-ea11-8143-005056a62760
“We’ve been trying to figure out how to engage high school seniors and assist them with questions they might have about college,” Bolden-Ball said. But SLCC staff members have been hampered by the pandemic and limited from face-to-face contact with students who might consider enrollment.
“Summer session is approaching and fall is right behind it,” she said. “Some students want to hear directly from a human voice when they have questions or if they have hesitations. We want to give them accessibility and hope.”
Offices that will participate in the four sessions include admissions, student engagement, advising and Center for Minority Excellence. Parents are especially encouraged to attend the virtual College Day with their students.
A question-and-answer session will be included.
Summer classes start May 15; the fall semester opens Aug. 17.
“My primary objective is to create a space for graduating seniors and their parents to get the tools and resources they will need to start their journey at SLCC,” Bolden-Ball said.
Christine Payton, SLCC spokeswoman, said enrollment for summer classes, which be offered online only, and autumn classes opened April 23. She said if the virtual event proves successful — this is the first time SLCC has attempted a virtual College Day — it might be used again, even outside the urgency related to the pandemic created by the novel coronavirus.
Payton said that the Office of Student Engagement has held a “ton of virtual events” since the campus largely closed in the face of the pandemic and the state mandates for social distancing to offset the coronavirus. She said those events included a recent virtual concert by local singer Cupid.
For information about the event, call Tonya Bolden-Ball at 337-521-6632 or email tonya.boldenball@solacc.edu