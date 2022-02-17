University of Louisiana at Lafayette students will likely be buying books and other materials on campus from a Barnes & Noble outlet within a month, a campus official confirmed Thursday.
The University of Louisiana System board approved UL Lafayette President E. Joseph Savoie entering into a 10-year lease with the bookseller, renewable for up to another 10 years, starting in March. The UL System board met for a regularly scheduled board meeting Thursday in Ruston.
What is now a UL-operated store in the Student Union will close March 4 for spring break and reopen in the same site as a Barnes & Noble store on March 14. As part of a contracted agreement, Barnes & Noble will pay the university a $250,000 one-time signing bonus for the university to use at its discretion. Also, Barnes & Noble will annually provide $10,000 for textbook scholarships that the University may award.
In addition, Barnes & Noble will spend a minimum of $350,000 for bookstore renovations and $119,000 for a bookstore operating system. University inventory will be transitioned from UL Lafayette to Barnes & Noble at wholesale cost and some site improvements will be effected during the down time.
Barnes & Noble, working with Fanatics, will also operate outlets for sports fans at the athletic complex. In all, the bookseller will lease about 27,000 square feet of retail and storage space primarily located in the university’s Student Union and on the first floor of the Heritage Apartment complex.
Duane Bailey, director of campus auxiliary services and deputy director of athletics, said the university has operated its bookstore with 12-18 employees, full and part time. He said employees were advised of the changes last autumn when the university sought proposals. Some employees are taking jobs with Barnes & Noble, some are taking jobs elsewhere on campus and some are leaving UL Lafayette, either by retirement or for other employment.
Barnes & Noble will pay the University up to $600,000 in year No. 1 along with the $250,000 one-time signing bonus.
After Year No. 1, the lease contract is based in large part on a percentage of sales.
Bailey said the agreement is not necessarily all about the money. He said Barnes and the guarantees in the contract were important – the institution will save on efficiencies and reduced cost – but the expanded offerings to students were valuable.
He said pricing in colleges is important.
“It’s a very competitive market,” he said of choosing colleges, in some cases “no different than shopping for a home or a car.”
“You get the most value you can,” he said.
He said the look and feel of the bookstore will change when Barnes & Noble takes over. Expanded services might include more mobile shopping options, curbside pickup, leisure spaces and special events on game nights.
Barnes & Noble has been operating a bookstore at LSU for many years.
Barnes & Noble College is a leading operator of college bookstores in the United States, UL Lafayette said in an issued statement. It operates over 770 campus bookstores and the school-branded e-commerce sites for each store, serving more than 6 million college students and faculty nationwide. General information on Barnes & Noble College can be obtained by visiting www.bncollege.com.