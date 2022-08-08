Schools are reopening this week across Louisiana, with the usual excitement tempered this year following the murder of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in neighboring Texas on the final day of school last year.
The May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, is forcing schools nationwide to rethink yet again what more they can do to keep children safe in an age of rare but shocking mass shootings on school campuses.
As other states have adopted drastic, and controversial, measures such as arming school teachers, Louisiana has taken a measured, incremental approach. Districts have taken new looks at emergency plans as well as new “target hardening” measures such as fences, security cameras and new limitations on access to the campus.
More than 1,000 people attended a first-ever Louisiana School Safety Summit held Thursday in Baton Rouge to share best practices. A higher education safety summit was held earlier in the week, also in Baton Rouge. Some school districts have conducted their own training sessions over the summer for their educators.
On Friday, a team of Lafayette Parish school resource officers underwent active shooter training, the fifth such training this summer. As part of Friday’s exercise, they wound their way through a maze of rooms in search of a man armed with a gun. All they knew was that a principal and janitor were trapped inside a local school after a gunman had come on campus.
In New Orleans, where public schools began opening last week, the city police department likewise provides active shooter training for school leaders.
A few school districts in Louisiana have taken steps to expand law police presence around schools.
For instance, Livingston Parish schools last week approved a $3 million agreement with Sheriff Jason Ard’s office, as well as police departments in Albany, Denham Springs, Springfield and Walker. It falls short of putting an officer on every campus, a longtime goal of local leaders, but it will pay for daily patrols of the perimeter of all 52 school sites in the parish and, hopefully, a speedy response to incidents that arise on those campuses.
Jefferson Parish schools, which opened Monday, are making single points of entry and buzz-in doors commonplace. Law enforcement agencies also now have ready access to the district’s camera system.
“No matter who you are on the campus, or how important you are, when you come into the campus we need to buzz you in, we need to know who are you here to see and how we can help you,” said Germaine Gilson, chief district officer for Jefferson, the state’s largest school district.
Student backpacks and lunchboxes face new restrictions.
Last week, the Jefferson Parish School Board set limits on the size and type of bags that people can bring into school stadiums. Clear bags and small clutch bags are allowed, but coolers, backpacks, camera bags and drawstring bags are prohibited.
Lafayette Parish schools have long required that middle and high school students use only clear mesh backpacks. In 2023, thanks to recent change, elementary schools will also have to do the same. The new rules also specify that lunch bags, purses and handbags larger than a certain size must also now be clear.
The East Baton Rouge Parish school system, the second-largest traditional school district in Louisiana, which also opened Monday, has yet to adopt such a rule, but individual Baton Rouge schools have. For instance, Tara High School is now requiring students bring only clear mesh backpacks. The school has had a number of backpacks donated for students who have trouble affording them.
“It’s a better visual check,” explained Principal John Hayman. “It’s hard to look through every backpack."
Securely locking doors has taken on renewed importance. The shooter at Robb Elementary managed to enter that school through a door that didn’t lock properly.
“We have to harden the perimeters of our schools,” State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said in an interview with 107.3 FM talk radio. “We have to have exterior doors locked. We have to have one entry point per visitor. In that entry point, we need double doors. You have one area where visitors come in and there’s another set of doors that prevent entry to the rest of the school."
At Tara High in Baton Rouge, doors are now being locked all day.
“Teachers have to walk to classes, open the door rather than have teachers prop doors, which has been the biggest problem over the years,” said Hayman.
Near Tara, LaSalle Elementary teachers are also being directed to make sure doors are consistently locked.
Dorela Berthelot, a music teacher at LaSalle, said she moves from classroom to classroom throughout the day and what she’s seen in the past worries her. Teachers, she said, vary in how consistently they lock their doors.
St. Tammany Parish schools are installing a magnetic lock system with key card entry districtwide and plans to finish by May.
“When the bell rings, all doors lock automatically. The key cards will allow access to every room in the school,” said Meredith Mendez, spokesperson for St. Tammany Public Schools.
Schools across Louisiana are also trying to figure out ways to add school resource officers. Several small-to-mid-sized school districts across Louisiana already have school resource officers for every school, but larger districts have struggled to find sufficient money to do the same.
The latest available data, from the 2020-21 school year, show a total of 560 school resource officers on school campuses across Louisiana. Several districts, including East Baton Rouge Parish, did not complete the annual survey issued by the state Department of Education.
East Baton Rouge Parish last month agreed to hire 26 in-house armed school resource officers, one for every middle and high school, with tentative plans to add security for elementary schools as well. The filling of those new positions, however, is on hold while the school system awaits the securing of a generous federal grant.
In New Orleans, which is dominated by charter schools, schools maintain individual contracts with law enforcement to have officers on campus.
Livingston Parish Sheriff Ard said school resource officers are doing much more than policing. They are developing relationships with students, even tutoring children in need.
“We tend to focus on the security side, but I want those people to focus on working with kids,” Ard said.
In his radio interview on Friday, State Superintendent Brumley said there’s a debate as to the proper role of school resource officers. In his view, they need to focus first on being a “warrior on that campus” who serves as the first responder during a crisis.
“Some people believe that a school resource officer should be a teddy bear policeman up there. Personally, I don’t think that’s their role,” Brumley said. “They’re being vigilant and they’re going to neutralize any threats to that facility. I don’t think they should be overly concerned about being soft.”
Staff writers Marie Fazio, Joni Hess, Katie Gagliano, Eric Narcisse and Blake Paterson contributed to this report.