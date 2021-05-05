ABBEVILLE — South Louisiana Community College this week celebrated openings of its second, third and fourth home healthcare labs, an important part of the continuing Legacy of Caring in Home and Community Project it is pursuing with the LHC Group and the Myers Family Foundation.
The labs, which give students more realistic preparation for patient encounters, now enhance nursing education at SLCC’s Lafayette, Ville Platte, Morgan City and Abbeville campuses. They were funded by support from LHC and the Myers Foundation, which has donated some $2.5 million to the five-year project. That’s the largest private donation ever made to a Louisiana community college.
Other healthcare labs are planned to open next year for nursing programs at SLCC campuses in Crowley, Opelousas and St. Martinville.
Lana Fontenot, SLCC vice chancellor for institutional advancement, said the project was born from conversations between SLCC and LHC Group executives at the Lafayette campus, where the first home healthcare lab was completed. There, LHC executives said they were impressed with what SLCC had accomplished with its one lab and said, “No one else in this country is doing anything like this.”
That was enough to convince Lafayette-based LHC, whose more than 30,000 employees provide in-home healthcare services in 35 states, to fund an ambitious project to train home nurses at SLCC, which is located in its home region.
Other project components include placing home health simulation mannequins in the labs, endowed scholarships, endowed professorships, continuing education and instructor training.
Jeanine Thomas, assistant dean of nursing and allied health, said SLCC trains about 180 licensed practical nurses at a time through cohorts — intact groups of students who navigate the 18 months of training and education together. SLCC also trains registered nurses and LPNs seeking RN training through a variety of programs. SLCC also trains nursing assistants. Typically, she said, practical nursing students run through their programs one cohort at a time in the outlying parishes; the program in Lafayette can handle more than one cohort at a time.
SLCC Chancellor Vincent June said the program started under the leadership of former Chancellor Natalie Harder, who left SLCC a year ago for a position in South Carolina. Now, the program has attracted attention from outside Louisiana, he said, recollecting a conversation he had about the home healthcare labs with a university leader at a university in Florida. It’s rare, he said, for universities to take their leads on initiatives from two-year campuses.
Monty Sullivan, president of the state's two-year system, has called the five-year project "nation leading" and a "national example."
Brady Broussard, LHC account executive in Abbeville, said the home healthcare labs are faithful to the vision that Keith and Ginger Myers, founders of LHC, had for their donation. By investing in South Louisiana, he said, the Myers are proud that their efforts are benefiting healthcare across Acadiana.
The lab at Abbeville’s Gulf Coast campus is more than 100 square feet and is furnished like a patient’s home bedroom. Those entering the door come face to face with Susie, a home health simulation mannequin seated in a wheelchair. When nursing students touch Susie to provide treatment, the mannequin, which includes a high-fidelity simulator, will react with surprise or pain or other emotions that the typical patient might show – as close as possible to human reactions -- signals that tell students if their nursing techniques are effective.
Fontenot said the mannequins cost more than $20,000 and the labs are outfitted for about $30,000 to $60,000. But the benefit they lend nursing students is invaluable. Most materials for the lab rooms are purchased locally to support the individual two-year college community, she said. The labs all reflect rooms that “should be cozy,” like in private homes.
Thomas said entry to the nursing programs is competitive and SLCC gets more applicants than they can satisfy. Graduates, she said, are in high demand.
Kadeisha Mitchell, who’s finishing a second semester in the practical nursing curriculum in Abbeville, said she looks forward to working with the mannequins in the fall, when more in-person classes will be offered. That’s when the labs will be used more fully by students. The lab was completed in December and has been lightly used since.
She said we was impressed with the “real life responses” Susie gave to prompts.
She was impressed, too, with the labs that “mimic home settings.”
“It’s lovely,” she said.