Comeaux High’s Jacob Simon often has lofty expectations for his speech and debate team, expecting them to excel and perform at a high level despite not competing in as many tournaments throughout the year.
So, when the Spartans’ program had three students — Jarkeylon Ismail, Peyton Poole and Kylan Williams — each place in the Top 3 in their respective events, Simon was only slightly surprised.
“I expected it because I kind of have a blind faith that I teach the most talented kids,” said Simon, who is the speech and debate coach and theater teacher at Comeaux. “Here at Comeaux, we have a history of having someone reach the national finals over the past seven or eight years. I firmly believe in my head that we had a shot to do well.”
Comeaux also won the National Speech and Debate Association Speech Team of Excellence Sweepstakes award after ranking in the Top 20. The National Speech and Debate Association International Championship, which was held June 13-17 in Louisville, Kentucky, is the largest speech and debate tournament in the world, and one of the largest academic competitions with 5,000 students from 1,800 schools, representing more than 16 countries.
Ismail, a senior-to-be, won a $2,000 scholarship after winning the 2022 international championship in program oral interpretation.
“Jarkeylon used prose, poetry, drama, and news articles to create a performance that argued how giving queer characteristics to movie monsters vilifies LGBTQ individuals,” Simon said.
Poole, who has graduated, and Williams, a senior-to-be, finished second and third internationally in dramatic interpretation and each claimed a $1,000 scholarship for their efforts.
“Peyton performed a selection from Leslie McSpadden’s memoir Mother of Michael Brown,” Simon said. “(Which) discusses how a system cannot fail those it wasn’t meant to protect.
“Kylan performed a selection from the memoir of Damon Young,” Simon continued. “(It) discusses how his mother was misdiagnosed for cancer and brings awareness to the medical community’s mistreatment of black women.”
Ismail and Williams have both automatically qualified for next year’s championship in Phoenix. Poole has graduated and will attend Southern University.
Simon said most kids in the competition have competed in more than 30 competitions since September, whereas his kids have only competed in three.
“To have three people reach the final round is huge,” Simon said. “You don’t see a team with three in the finals, especially two in the same event reach the final round. Mathematically, it shouldn’t happen.
“I’m extremely proud of these kids,” Simon said. “Seeing them on that stage, performing like they did and reaching the final six, was an emotional time for me.”