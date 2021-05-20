Lafayette High School Principal Rachel Brown carried a piece of school history — a 1952 commencement announcement — in her purse Wednesday as the Lafayette Parish School Board approved the rebuilding of the high school, Carencro Heights Elementary and Prairie Elementary in a special pep rally-style board meeting at LHS.

Brown said generations of students, from 1952’s graduating class onward, have walked the halls of the current Lafayette High School. A new school building will allow future generations to have the quality learning experience they deserve, she said.

“These walls tell so many stories and we just can’t wait to tell the next chapter’s stories,” Brown said.

“That’s just what I love about this school — the history, the legacy, the stories, the tradition and that’s to be continued. We just have to have the space for these kids to grow and for staff members to feel like home,” the principal said.

The school board approved the three construction projects in successive unanimous motions that were met with cheers, victory fist pumps and a standing ovation from teachers, students and supporters of the schools.

The rebuilding was made possible after several years of strategic saving as the board moved recurring revenue and surplus funds from the general fund into the district’s self-funded construction fund. The move began after a 2017 district tax proposal aimed at funding school construction failed.

After the board approved the 2021-2022 budget earlier Wednesday, funds for the three projects stand at over $27 million, which will be used to acquire bonds.

The initiative was spearheaded by District 6 board member Justin Centanni, who was praised by board members and attendees Wednesday.

Centanni, whose district includes Lafayette High, said the large price tag attached to rebuilding Lafayette High was daunting and people froze up at the seeming insurmountability of saving the cash needed for the project. Saving enough to support debt service on borrowed funds was much more feasible, he said.

“It’s kind of like if you put your mind to buying a house...what most people do is they save up money, they get a down payment and they go to the bank and borrow the rest, they get themselves a mortgage and then pay off the mortgage every month. It’s the same thing,” Centanni said.

The board’s speed reaching their savings goal was a combination of good fortune, with three consecutive years of rising tax revenues and little financial damage from the COVID-19 pandemic, and conservative, disciplined budgeting practices from the board, he said.

Billy Guidry, assistant superintendent for business services, said current estimates put the cost of the projects at $150 million — $25 million per elementary school and $100 million for Lafayette High. Guidry said the board will sell roughly $120 million in bonds, with the bond sales spread over several years to meet cash flow needs without incurring debt before it’s needed.

Wednesday was a long time coming for Prairie Elementary Principal Cayce Booher, who’s led the school for eight years. About five years ago, Booher placed a folded paper sign on District 5 school board member Britt Latiolais’ desk at the district’s central office: “Number 1 goal, Build a new Prairie before Booher retires.”

After the vote on Prairie Elementary’s rebuilding, Latiolais and Booher shared a warm hug and Latiolais gave the sign back to Booher.

“Every time I’d move seats, from board member to president, I’d take the note with me...It was great to give it back to her and to live up to the promise that I made,” Latiolais said.

Lafayette High, Carencro Heights Elementary and Prairie Elementary — built in 1952, 1958 and 1967, respectively — were the first school buildings eyed for complete overhauls by the board.

The outdated facilities don’t have the electrical infrastructure needed to support the volume of devices that need charging, flooding is an issue during heavy storms, and the aged buildings and portable classrooms present maintenance challenges, Booher and Brown said.

Booher said Prairie Elementary currently has more portable buildings than permanent building space, and learning in the structures is difficult, with students struggling to hear lessons when it’s raining or when the air conditioning units run.

“We do a lot of great work, our teachers work very hard, but they have to fight the building constantly,” Booher said.

“We’re no longer able to serve [students] with 21st century learning resources and we want to be able to do that. This is monumental because it means these kids have a brighter future, these staff members have more support and our community will have better prepared citizens because the resources will be offered with this new school,” Brown said.

Centanni said next steps include hiring architects for each of the projects and beginning the design process. The school system recently hired a construction project director, Joseph Brew, to oversee the three projects. Centanni estimated once construction begins it’ll take one to two years to build a new Carencro Heights and Prairie Elementary, with a longer timeline for Lafayette High.

In 2018, the school system purchased a 22-acre property in the 1100 block of Rue de Belier to house the new Prairie Elementary, which is currently situated at the intersection of Ambassader Caffery Parkway and West Congress Street.

The Lafayette High project is complicated by the school’s location — with limited available property within the school’s existing attendance zone, the new school will need to be built on the existing property. Logistical challenges include operating the school amid construction and coordinating how to get equipment and resources to the school through the dense surrounding neighborhood, Centanni said.

The school board member said public input, from community stakeholders to teachers and students, will be “exceptionally important.”

Booher said Prairie Elementary is considering forming a committee that includes a cross section of teachers to work up a wish list for the new school. On the committee’s to-do list is a tour of Martial F. Billeaud Sr. Elementary, the district’s newest elementary school, to assess what teachers there like about the space and what they would change, Booher said.

Stakeholders at Lafayette High are already raring to go, Brown said.

Lafayette High science teacher Nick Richert said educators understand how what’s laid out in a design will translate to practical use; they know what works and what doesn’t, and how to tailor a less-than-optimal space into something workable for students. That’s knowledge that needs to be tapped, he said.

Richert has taught at the high school for 16 years. He said through the years he watched as discussions about a new Lafayette High, and the plans to make it happen, were born and died. Still, he held onto hope.

“I kept telling young teachers through the years that one day I’m going to teach at a new Lafayette High...I want to thank you all for making my dream come true — that I will be able to teach in the new Lafayette High — because I’m not going anywhere,” Richert said.