The Lafayette Parish School System is asking parents to have proactive conversations with their children about appropriate social media use after rumors circulated online about potential violence planned at United States schools Friday.

In a letter to parents Thursday evening, Superintendent Irma Trosclair said the district was aware posts were circulating, primarily on the video platform TikTok, warning of rumors about unspecified gun violence and other dangers at United States schools on Friday.

She said the district had not received credible threats to any LPSS schools but law enforcement was aware and monitoring social media.

The superintendent took the opportunity to caution parents about monitoring their children’s social media activity and communicating with them about the seriousness of threats or making jokes about potential danger.

“I expect our schools and classrooms to remain safe and orderly learning environments. Students face serious disciplinary action for poor choices. It is important to remind your child that they are responsible for what they communicate — either verbally or in writing, threaten, or post as it relates to other students, staff, or a school,” she said in the letter.

Trosclair warned that any student threatening violence or terrorism, such as threatening to kill someone at school or attack a school, would be recommended for expulsion. Any threats should be immediately reported to school officials and law enforcement for investigation, she said.

“Students who interfere with the orderly operation of a school or cause heightened anxiety will be disciplined accordingly,” the superintendent wrote.

The Vermilion Parish School System sent a similar message Thursday night assuring parents no credible threats had been made to any parish schools, but that social media was being monitored by law enforcement and school officials. Superintendent Tommy Byler said any children choosing to remain home Friday over safety concerns would have their absence marked as an extenuating circumstance.