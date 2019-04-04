Lafayette Parish schools will dismiss classes 30 minutes early today because of the heavy rain and thunderstorms,.
Transportation for parochial schools will also run 30 minutes earlier than normal.
The National Weather Service is predicting a window of calmer weather this afternoon, and the district is attempting to transport students home during this period of quieter weather activity, school officials said.
Iberia Parish schools and some Vermilion Parish schools also are closing early today because of weather-related issues.