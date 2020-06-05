Like anything new, there were some growing pains.
But in the second year of Mark Hanna’s learning center on the north side of town, he experienced the moment that made it all worthwhile.
“One of the young kids came to me and said, ‘I was told all my life that I was stupid and I was worthless. Now I realize I can actually make something out of myself,' " Hanna remembered. "I just broke down crying. I probably haven’t been the same since. You just don’t forget those kind of things.”
It was in the spring of 2014 that the Pennsylvania native who moved to South Louisiana in 1982 for oilfield work developed the idea.
He had done well in business and wanted to make a difference in areas suffering from inequality.
“I kind of was just writing checks to the United Way. — not that that’s a bad thing — but I kind of wanted to do something of my own,” Hanna explained. “I was looking for an outlet and I knew the north side of town was struggling at the time.
“I knew there was some inequalities, some racial inequalities and some opportunities that weren’t available to kids on this side of town that were available to me growing up.”
As a former basketball and rugby player from Bucknell, his first thought was athletics.
So he bought new helmets, shoulder pads and cleats for Northside High’s football team.
It was a good start, but it didn’t satisfy his yearning to positively impact lives.
“I realized there was actually more of a need on the educational and learning side of Northside,” Hanna said. “That’s when I decided to buy this building and build a tutorial learning center.”
So he built The Clearport Learning and Career Development Center two blocks from Northside High adjacent to the Northgate Mall.
In the fall of 2014, the numbers were low — eight maybe 10 kids.
“We weren’t sure if we did the right thing,” Hanna said. “We started questioning things, but we stayed the course.”
By the next spring, the numbers reached 25 to 30 kids. The following fall got to 60 or 70 and before the coronavirus hit, there were highs of 120 kids or even more enter the doors in a given week.
What was originally almost 100 percent kids from Northside High, now the center serves interested students from Carencro, Lafayette Christian Academy, Acadiana, Comeaux, Lafayette High and David Thibodaux.
Most are students struggling in school, but some are B students who want to make straight A’s. Some come for ACT preparation instruction.
It was Hanna’s brainchild, but Rachael Faulk designed the curriculum and runs the center each day.
The center, which plans on reopening as soon as schools return in August, is open from 3 to 8 p.m. each weekday, and is open to high school students from any school.
The center includes a kitchen, four classrooms and a giant recreation room filled with video games, pool and foosball tables and other areas to socialize. Every student must receive at least one hour of tutoring on each day’s visit. Meals are also served three days a week.
The Family Church, Our Savior’s Church and St. Barnabas all provide help with food and such extras as holiday gift programs.
The tutors primarily come from UL — mostly math and engineering students, paid $12 an hour.
“That gives some consistency to the kids,” Faulk said. “Them knowing that person is going to be there every single time matters to them. When you have volunteers, there’s not as much of a commitment and if they leave, a kid might feel abandoned and we try to keep them from feeling that way. We have kids that already feel abandoned in so many different ways.”
Faulk said the center is meant to complement the high schools, which work with Clearport by handing our flyers about the center as an option. Faulk said she encourages kids to take advantage of tutoring opportunities through the school in addition to her center.
“Our adult-to-child ratio is low, which allows us to have personal connections with the kids,” Faulk said. “At school, they’re in a classroom with 25 or 26 people, so it’s tough to connect in an hour. And when they get home, there’s always that conflict between parents and teenagers, because there in that transition phase. So we get to be that other mentor that’s not their parent.
“They feel comfortable talking about relationships, because they know we won’t judge them and we’ll give them good advice. We’ve worked to build their trust.”
The center also provides prayer and religious instruction for any students that request it, as well as lessons in social skills.
"No matter what, we’re going to come out getting better grades," Hanna said. "Then we took it a step further. You know what, we can also teach you how to be kinder to other people. We can also teach you how to have table manners and also teach you how to stand up when you’re being bullied and not swear.
"We have a non-cursing policy. We have a three-strikes-and-you’re-out policy here."
Faulk also hopes to expand the center's mentoring program.
“Parents can’t always provide that,” Faulk said. “If a kid wants to be an engineer, I know my mom would never have had an idea of what to do.”
Speaking of Faulk’s mother — Cecilia Broussard — Hanna calls her “Momma C, the Enforcer.”
In addition to scheduling kids each day, she helps keep the students in order, which hasn’t been much of an issue.
“We expected turmoil (at first),” Hanna said. “I was considering having some type of enforcement here. You know, if we had hundred kids here after school energized and hungry, I was worried about it initially. But none of that ever occurred. None of it ever happened.”
Hanna said the students that come “almost self-govern” the center to keep it safe.
“I can’t really explain it,” Hanna said. “They know who (Momma C) is calling the shots. You’d have to see it to believe it.”
There is a three-strike policy for behavior, but that’s almost never an issue.
“In our five years, we’ve only had one almost fight,” Faulk said. “The kids love it here. The kids feel safe here. They want to protect it.”
Hanna said of the 23 seniors that regularly attended the program last year, all 23 advanced to some form of higher education.
“I grew up in a poor town and there was always racial disparity,” Hanna said. “Unfortunately in Louisiana, it just seems to be more prevalent that black kids aren’t getting the opportunities they should be getting. It was something I always had it in my heart that if I ever made it one day, I wanted to change some lives.”
Virtually the entire project is funded by the Merle and Herbert Hanna Foundation.
“My father was very poor growing up and put himself through medical school,” he said. “He always believed education was the key to success. Honor, courage, education and kindness — that’s our four pillars over here. I’ve learned that from my father and my mother.”
Hanna and Faulk said if the protests following George Floyd’s murder had happened during school, they were have addressed it with their students.
“I think we help give them courage, confidence and a sense of self-worth that they can contribute to society regardless of what their talent is,” Hanna said. “It (chaotic society) is very frustrating. I want to try to fix it, because I like to fix things. I feel like we’ve fixed some problems here. I’d like to take this same type of thought process that we have at Clearport and go to every city in the country and say, ‘You’re not looking at this right. You’re not thinking this thing through.’ ”
In fact, Hanna’s dream now extends to adding three more such centers — especially in places like Opelousas and Abbeville — over the next decade.
He encourages anyone with means who wants to make a difference to help the cause.
“You want to help out and make a difference, this is a great way to do it,” he said.