A Lafayette student has been named a National Merit Scholarship winner, chosen out of more than 15,000 finalists nationally to receive a $2,500 scholarship.
Sophia Zhou, a Lafayette High School senior, was chosen from state finalists based on her academic record, scores from two standardized tests, leadership in school and community activities, written essay, and a recommendation from a high school official, according to the National Merit Scholarship Corp.
This year's National Merit Scholarship program began in October 2017 when more than 1.6 million high school juniors in approximately 22,000 U.S. high schools took the preliminary SAT, which serves as an initial screening for the scholarship program.
By the end of 2019, more than $31 million in college scholarships will have been awarded through the National Merit program.