The Iberia Parish School Board voted Wednesday to delay the start of school until Sept. 8, the latest in a stream of Acadiana school districts to execute or consider a delay to school this week.

The board voted 11-3 to delay the start of school until Sept. 8, with board members Brad Norris, Rachel Segura and Dana Dugas voting against the change. The shift was recommended by Superintendent Carey Laviolette, who said the novel coronavirus situation in the region has changed since the school system proposed reopening on a hybrid schedule on Aug. 17.

On Monday, the St. Landry Parish School Board voted to push their virtual start to Sept. 8, with the Lafayette Parish School System following Tuesday evening.

Laviolette noted the other districts’ actions and also cited a widely circulated July 28 memo from Dr. Henry Kaufman IV, chief medical officer of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, decrying the community’s obstinate refusal to accept scientific recommendations to slow the virus’s spread and warning of rising pressure on the Lourdes medical system.

By waiting, the district allows time for Gov. John Bel Edwards’ mask mandate and other precautions to take effect and possibly lower case numbers and ease pressure on local health systems, she said.

To maintain required instructional minutes, Laviolette said the district eliminated fall break and two days from the Mardi Gras and Easter holidays, and extended the last day of school to June 4 for students. Under the new calendar, 10-month employees would report Aug. 24 and nine-month employees would report Aug. 26.

The delay was supported by organized educators’ groups including the Iberia Association of Educators and the Iberia Principals Association.

Iberia Principals Association President Niles Romero, head of Jefferson Island Road Elementary, said “nothing is lost by showing prudence” and delaying students’ return buys time for case numbers to decline. The administrators would prefer an in-person start later over being forced into a virtual start because of COVID-19 numbers, he said.

Jeanerette Senior High Principal Linda Freeman said she’s listened to staff members voice anxiety about returning to work and had parents take their children virtual over fears of the virus’s danger. Freeman intimately knows the weight of their worst fears because 12 years ago she lost her eldest son.

“The pain of losing a child never goes away. God forbid if we open our schools too soon and the deadly virus rages through our schools and we lose one child or one teacher who has children waiting for them to come home every night. We’ll have failed to do our most important job, and that is to protect our teachers and our children,” Freeman said.

Westgate High Principal Neely Moore said she’s worked at Westgate for 19 years and for years she’s been asked if she’s afraid to work there, based on baseless rumors and gossip about the school environment. She’s always emphatically said no in response, she said, and even with the novel coronavirus a front and center concern, she’s still not afraid because she’s confident in their plan.

But that confidence doesn’t mean she doesn’t have pause.

“The impact of the coronavirus is not just some numbers that flash across my phone screen. There are names and faces for each one. Those numbers are people that I know. I think that’s the difference. I don’t want to feel responsible for more of those numbers,” Moore said.

District 8 board member Brad Norris was a supporter of maintaining the Aug. 17 start date, citing letters and messages from parents and teachers who felt their voices were being overlooked in the process.

Norris read a letter from an anonymous teacher who wrote that a poll conducted by the Iberia Association of Educators reflected a limited pool of parish educators and many are interested in returning to the classroom. The woman said students rely on teachers for social-emotional support as well as academic learning and those relationships are increasingly critical during the current upheaval.

“Parents had the opportunity to choose which option they believed would best serve their child. Those that have chosen the virtual route should not have an opinion on how schools are opened for face-to-face instruction. The face-to-face parents have trusted their schools and teachers with the safety of their child. Why would they trust it less if we start now vs. a month? By prolonging the opening, we’ll only make the teacher’s task and getting the students on level that much more difficult,” Norris read from the teacher’s letter.

Casey Peltier, who runs the Iberia Parish Education Forum and Info Facebook group, questioned what will happen if Sept. 8 arrives and case rates haven’t improved. She said if it’s not a matter of preparedness, the district should follow its phased reopening plans.

“I’m really thrown because I really expected the reasoning to be because we were not prepared. I didn’t think we were trying to push this back because of the virus…The virus is not going away. It’s not. So why even make those plans? Why not just do virtual? Our students need us, we need to be back in the classroom,” Peltier said.

After approving the delay, the board also approved a motion to authorize Laviolette to pay employees for the month of August now that teachers’ reporting days have been pushed back.