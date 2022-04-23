With a full-time director in place, Love Our Schools is hoping to beef up the work of its CAFÉ program, a model for connecting schools and their families to the surrounding community to bring resources into Lafayette’s public schools.
An acronym for community and family engagement, the CAFÉs were launched in nine Lafayette Parish School System schools in July with the aim of building a formal support network around each school that extends beyond immediate stakeholders, like parents and alumni.
The schools — Acadian Middle, Alice N. Boucher Elementary, Carencro Heights Elementary, Carencro High, Dr. Raphael A. Baranco Elementary, J.W. Faulk Elementary, Lafayette Middle, LeRosen Preparatory and Northside High — have high numbers of economically disadvantaged students and typically score lower on state standardized tests.
On April 1, Micah Nicholas began work as the first CAFÉs coordinator. The New Iberia native attended public schools until high school when, through the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana, he was given the chance to attend Episcopal School of Acadiana.
It wasn’t only an educational change, he said. Shuttling from his neighborhood in New Iberia, where he was raised by a single mother, to a school with a wealthier and more resource-rich community was jolting, he said.
“It was the first time that I really felt like I was different," he said. "That ESA time was really challenging, not just academically but also being transported from community to community. The ESA community was very different from what I went home to.”
Now, Nicholas sees his role as an opportunity to close those gaps and build relationships to direct resources to the areas of the community that need them most.
The Love Our Schools team was first exposed to the CAFÉ model ahead of the group’s community service day in 2019, when their T-shirt printer presented a mockup of the volunteer shirts with a logo belonging to another Love Our Schools, according to Todd Mouton, executive director of the Pugh Family Foundation, and Erica Ray, operations director for the William C. Schumacher Family Foundation.
Enter School Connect, a Glendale, Arizona-based nonprofit that works to build relationships between schools and the surrounding community. The group already had a service day called the Love Our Schools event, they said.
The two groups struck up a relationship, and School Connect mentioned that a school support model they’d developed, called a CAFÉ, might align with the Lafayette group’s mission. Stakeholders with Love Our Schools traveled to Arizona in spring 2020 to see the model in action and were sold on bringing the idea to Lafayette, they said.
The group kept the framework while making adjustments to fit the local needs of Lafayette.
“Why reinvent the wheel when you can just make it fit your vehicle?” CAFÉ volunteer Gwen Lewis said.
Groups in other cities, including Modesto, California, Fort Wayne, Indiana and Chicago are also adapting School Connect’s CAFÉ model, Mouton said. Nicholas plans to collaborate with the leaders of these peer groups to brainstorm, problem solve and look at hurdles other groups are facing to hopefully smooth the path for the Lafayette program, he said.
Each group will set their own goals based on needs laid out by the school’s principal, but the aim is to have consistency in operations across the groups, like how often they’re meeting, their agendas, meeting reminders, recruiting practices and expectations for members, he said.
While each CAFÉ’s goals will stem from their principal’s vision, the CAFÉs coordinator said it’s important each group has a good structure and sustainable membership base to ensure work never falls back onto the principal to keep the group functioning. Each CAFÉ will have a team leader.
“As community members, we never want to pile on any extra responsibility or extra work," Nicholas said. "It’s really important the principal be the center because they’re the driving force behind that school and we just want to partner. We want to help connect the community to that school to help reach those goals."
Over 100 people are involved in the existing nine CAFÉs. They include retirees, business owners, faith leaders, local elected officials, nonprofit sector workers, law enforcement officers and firemen. Every type of volunteer is welcome as well as every type of giving, whether it’s a person’s time, their skills or donations of money and goods, the group said.
“You want to bake a really nice pie, and you need a little pinch of this and a dollop of that,” Mouton said.
Lewis is a retired educator who spent the final 11 years of her career as principal of Prairie Elementary. Meanwhile, Missy Manuel, co-owner of Manuel Builders, had no ties with the school system or knowledge of how Lafayette’s schools worked before getting involved with Love Our Schools.
“The thing is you don’t have to know," Manuel said. "I didn’t know anything about it, but I just showed up.”
One goal of the CAFÉs is to make crossing the threshold from interest to involvement easier. Even Lewis, who spent her entire career with LPSS, said she was unsure how best to support schools once retired.
The CAFÉs hope to offer a clear path through which interested individuals and groups can direct their time, money, resources and skills to support schools, the group said.
Lewis is involved in the CAFÉs as the member-at-large for Women of Wisdom of Acadiana, a nonprofit women’s organization in Acadiana that aims to make quality of life improvements in the community.
The group got involved at the behest of Schumacher Family Foundation founder William C. Schumacher and has taken the lead on the CAFÉs at Carencro High School, J.W. Faulk Elementary, Lafayette Middle and Northside High, she said.
Lewis said each of the WOW-led CAFÉs averages 20-30 members and have focused on goals like lessening truancy, stocking care closets, which provide things like uniform items and toiletries to students in need, and supporting students in preparation for the ACT.
Manuel sits on the CAFÉ for Acadian Middle. She and her husband, through Manuel Builders, have donated a house to raffle off, with the proceeds to be divided across LPSS’ schools. Manuel, a trained vocational and rehabilitation counselor, has also offered to host leadership training sessions with teachers.
In December, Manuel Builders donated $7,000 to Acadian Middle to fund student and teacher incentives and help fill the school’s care closet, on top of gifting spirit shirts to the school.
The women said getting involved, in any form and with any frequency, is valued. Lewis said she tells people there’s not a better cause to back in Lafayette.
“[It’s] just having the kids at the school know that somebody else cares and that people are interested in what they’re doing, what they need, where they can go, how to get there, all of that," Lewis said. "I think people capital is the most important."