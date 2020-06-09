Jim Henderson, University of Louisiana System president, says he’s looking past the fires of evident racism burning on some system campuses and toward a brighter landscape.
In recent days, examples of racial discord or incidents of apparent racism have included:
- Two faculty members at the University of Louisiana at Monroe have been accused of posting racist messages on social media.
- Reports say incoming students at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches have been accused of racist comments made in social media posts.
- Contention continues at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, which is named for a Confederate general, over the name of the university itself as well as names for some campus buildings.
- At Southeastern Louisiana University, a student-athlete was dismissed following a racist social media post.
In the most recent incident, ULM confirmed to the Monroe News-Star that administrators are investigating a comment allegedly made by a faculty member on an article titled "Detriot rep says hydroxychloroquine, Trump helped save her life amid COVID-19 fight." The comment said: "Thank God for our President. He takes no salary for his loyal commitment. Not like the m----y before him."
That's in addition to a racist social media post from an incoming freshman at LSU — a different university system — which has led to campus contention there.
All of those incidents and possibly more followed the national furor over the death of George Floyd, a black man apparently killed by homicide while in police custody in Minneapolis. Four police officers at the scene have been charged in connection with Floyd’s death.
“We have seen some repugnant, reprehensible comments on social media,” Henderson said Tuesday of situations at various UL System campuses. “When it comes from faculty, that’s really disheartening.”
Other campuses — he mentioned peaceful protests and actions at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Grambling State University and Louisiana Tech — have navigated national turmoil admirably.
Henderson also said the UL System, which enrolls 91,000 students at nine universities, has seen “tremendous positive responses from a far greater number of people,” including campus presidents and faculty members, who’ve repudiated racist statements and, Henderson said, have taken “proactive” measures to support diversity and inclusion.
Those include a public, communitywide meeting at ULM’s Fant-Ewing Coliseum, held Tuesday; proposed changes to two building names at Nicholls, both named for Confederate generals in 1961; and public statements by university presidents condemning racism and racist speech.
Henderson said to combat systemic racism, state and its regional university communities might love aspects of their state and country, but should also "examine their faults."
"We have to look at aspects of our history, understand them in the context in which they occur but understand the message they send today," he said.
In specific, he said Nicholls President Jay Clune made careful distinctions a week ago when he announced he was requesting the system supervisors' permission to change the names of PGT Bureaugard and Leonidas Polk halls, both named in 1961, the centennial of the Civil War, and rename the buildings for now for the specific academic departments they house.
Clune said the university itself, named for Francis T. Nicholls, a former Confederate general, governor and state supreme court justice; and E.D. White Hall, named for a former Confederate soldier and U.S. Supreme Court justice, would not be changed. Both men, he said, held distinction for local achievements, which Bureaugard and Polk did not. Bureaugard was from New Orleans; Polk, originally from North Carolina, was an Episcopal bishop for Louisiana.
Henderson said the system's presidents are acting in accordance with system policy, including these measures that have been put into place in the last few years:
- In 2017, the system released its strategic framework to guide its work. It included six aspirations, including the need to increase participation among historically underserved populations.
- The system appointed a diversity and inclusion task force in March 2018. It assessed system and university policies to identify “areas that impeded diversity and inclusion,” a system spokeswoman said. Several policies were updated.
- The group hosted a workshop last fall to deepen the conversation and action around diversity and inclusion.
“Overall, I’m immensely proud of what our institutions have done,” Henderson said. “Our board has made diversity and inclusion a systemic priority. There is a moral and business imperative for that.”
Henderson noted that campuses are struggling with reconciling free speech with campus ideals.
"Freedom of speech is sacred in the U.S.; it's in our First Amendment. When you start talking about speech that is filled with hate that comes from an evil place, it can be extraordinarily difficult to define that.
"You have to establish institutional values. There were values we want."
He said students may err now in their expressed beliefs, but change them later.
"It's part of the human condition. We grow. We believe in redemption but redemption with consequences. It's who we are.
Quoting former boxer Muhammad Ali, he said, “The man who views the world at 50 the same as he did at 20 has wasted 30 years of his life.”
Someday, he said, history may look back at these current events as a "tipping point" in human rights.
"We will be talking about this era for decades to come," he said. "It will be in history books."