Enthusiasts of the Kathleen Babineaux Blanco Public Policy Center have clear ambitions as it moves forward.
Here’s one thing it doesn’t want to do — “produce white papers that nobody reads.”
Stephen Barnes, Blanco Center director, said last week that overriding goals are to produce in-depth research on myriad issues and provide practical solutions to help Louisiana grow its economy and improve its quality of life. Barnes spoke about the center’s future in the same week that the Blanco Center hosted its first public policy session at the LITE Center in Lafayette, hosting panel discussions on education, finances and transportation.
The center partnered with the Public Affairs Research Council, Council for a Better Louisiana and Louisiana’s Business Roundtable for last week's session.
Barnes said the inaugural public issues session was in line with Blanco’s intentions for the center, which was to include among its topics for study and discussion education, poverty and economic opportunity, the coast and environment, health care, criminal justice reform and governmental ethics. Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, and House Speaker Pro Temp Tanner Magee, R-Houma, were among speakers.
Barnes said he met in person with the former governor, who passed away after a long illness Aug. 18. She was clear about what she wanted most from the center that bears her name: a non-partisan research and public issues effort committed to making Louisiana a better place. She wanted a center that would help identify solutions to the challenges that have plagued her state and solutions to new problems that might arise.
“She spent a lot of time in politics,” Barnes said of the state’s 54th governor, who served from 2004-2008 as chief executive. Born in New Iberia in 1942, she earned a degree in business education at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and, with her husband Raymond, raised six children before she launched her political career in 1983, gaining election to the House of Representatives, the Public Service Commission, lieutenant governor and governor.
Barnes said plans for the $2.7 million center include a permanent location on the third floor of the Edith DuPre Library at UL Lafayette. He said he hopes the 5,000-square-foot facility will be ready by fall, using both start-up money from the state, private funds and matching dollars and endowments. The center became operational last summer and is temporarily housed in Abdalla Hall on campus.
Last week’s session was designed for “two-way dialogue, with some space for questions and answers,” said Barnes. More than 100 people signed up for the five-hour program.
He said the center is interdisciplinary in approach and among its goals is to assemble broad groups of experts to study and discuss Louisiana’s challenges. To make that happen, he said, the center may partner with other departments on campus, such as social natural sciences. It’s uncertain how often it will host public forums — he said he doesn’t want to sponsor them for the sake of sponsoring them — but he said it’s likely the center will host such events at the start of legislative sessions.
Barnes earned his doctorate in economics from the University of Texas, spent a year in the private sector and a decade at LSU in applied research. He said in addition to last week’s public session, the Blanco Center has completed one research study, will complete four others and is starting three other externally funded projects.
He said he’s spoken with many admirers of the former governor, who share a common enthusiasm for the center.
“She instilled a spirit here,” he said, “that was built to last.”