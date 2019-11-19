When election seasons end, the campaign yard signs littered throughout the state have no place to go but the garbage can, creating a large carbon footprint — until now.
Tre Bishop, a sixth-grader at Ascension Episcopal School and son of Rep. Stuart Bishop, R-Lafayette, is launching a program to recycle post-election campaign signs in Lafayette rather than dump them in landfills.
"The idea hit me when I was putting out campaign yard signs for my dad's campaign," Tre said. "I thought, 'where do all these signs go?' "
Tre said campaign signs cannot be put into a home recycling bin because Louisiana recycling facilities are not equipped to handle the material. Only five states in the country can recycle corrugated plastics, he said.
In response, Tre teamed up with Republic Services, the Environmental Quality Division of Lafayette Consolidated Government and LA Scrap Metal to give the city's residents the opportunity to recycle their signs.
Through Nov. 25, residents can take campaign signs and metal stakes for recycling at several drop-off locations:
- 400 Dugas Road, Lafayette
- All Ascension Episcopal School campuses, outside near student drop-off
- 1030 Johnston St., Lafayette
- 401 Silverstone Road, Lafayette
- 1800 Chemin Metairie Parkway, Youngsville
- All Baldwin Redi-Mix locations
"My dad taught me since I was a young kid to go out and change the world every day, and I thought that this is one way to change the world for my children and everyone else's children," said Tre.
Following the initiative, Stuart Bishop said he hopes to see legislation passed for campaign sign recycling.