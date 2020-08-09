Two Vermilion educators praised for their devotion to children, strong work ethics and progressive approaches are being recognized among the state’s top educational leaders.

In July, Leblanc Elementary Principal Rachelle Brown and Abbeville High English teacher Carrie Varino were recognized as finalists for Louisiana State Principal and Teacher of the Year, respectively. The women were among nine finalists in each category, with three finalists named at the elementary, middle and high school levels for both competitions.

Vermilion Parish is the only parish to have both a teacher and principal in the finals.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The women learned the news from a livestreamed video presentation. Brown was able to share the moment with her daughter, who started jumping up and down when her mother’s name was called, while Varino was tutoring a student via Zoom when the finalists were announced. She didn’t realize she was among them until her husband came dancing into the room and cheering.

“I think my jaw is still on the floor,” Varino said.

“It’s a little surreal for me,” Brown said.

The overall finalists in each category — elementary, middle and high school — will be honored at a virtual ceremony during the 14th annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Symposium and Celebration later this year, a statement said. From those three category winners, an overall Teacher of the Year and Principal of the Year will be selected.

+2 Carencro High teacher Pamela Sorensson named Louisiana Teacher of the Year finalist Carencro High English teacher Pamela Sorensson was named a finalist for 2021 Louisiana Teacher of the Year Friday.

Rachelle Brown took the reins at Leblanc Elementary two years ago and immediately steered the 10-year-old campus toward major change, helping launch its Leader in Me program and the district’s first French immersion program at the school simultaneously. This is Brown’s first principalship.

The school leader said she’s proud and humbled to impact the culture at Leblanc and build a community that molds “global leaders rooted in tradition.” Every initiative is focused on helping students find their passions, talents and voices and building their confidence to use them, Brown said.

Vermilion Director of School Leadership Kimberly Etie said Brown is a progressive thinker who doesn’t let the way things have been done limit the possibilities of what can be done in the future. She’s an incisive thinker and has a talent for peeling back the layers of a problem, identifying solutions along the way and smartly prioritizing needs, she said.

“I can’t wait to watch her evolve even deeper into her vision. I’m so proud of her. … She’s a firecracker. Rachelle Brown is on a mission and you’ve got to keep up. She’s definitely someone to follow,” Etie said.

While receiving high praise from her peers, Brown is quick to credit her success at Leblanc, and the state recognition, to her team and all the people who’ve poured their efforts into making her vision for the school possible. The state recognition is humbling, Brown said, and it’s energized her to keep the positive momentum going.

“With everything being flipped upside down with COVID-19 … it’s so easy to forget about those things that you’ve accomplished and it’s so easy to lose sight of your vision. … We know things are going to look different, but it doesn’t mean we should not continue to make progress,” Brown said.

In her Abbeville High classroom, Carrie Varino said she strives to build a shame-free, collaborative and accepting space that emotionally and academically challenges her students while building their confidence in their ideas and ability to express themselves. Varino said she pushes her students to be engaged in class discussions, doing whatever necessary — including teaching on top of her desk — to pique their interest.

“If you ask my kids, they will tell you I’m super extra — and I love it,” she chuckled.

Vermilion Parish educators cheered for devotion, essential role at inaugural Kiwanis Educator Awards On July 14, Vermilion Parish educators were honored at the inaugural Kiwanis Educator Awards and cheered for their passion and devotion for ed…

Varino, who teaches ninth grade English, said she loves the craft — guiding students through literature, helping them connect classic and contemporary works, and showing students how literature is relevant to their lives. While students may not love every piece, they can take tangible skills away from analyzing the works that can benefit them in the larger world, she said.

“They may say I don’t think I’ll ever read Shakespeare or ‘The Odyssey’ again, but I know I can read a complex text and tell you what it says. However we’re reaching that kid, that’s what matters,” Varino said.

Abbeville High Principal Brett Darby said Varino brings clear value to the school. She’s a friendly, well-respected colleague who uplifts both students and her peers. She has natural talent but doesn’t rest on her laurels, backing her abilities up with hard work and serious preparation, he said.

Darby observed Varino’s classes for annual evaluations and said her ability to engage her students and elevate the level of conversation while still making the content relatable is impressive. Her success in the classroom is rooted in her deep affection and compassion for the students and the sense of trust she’s developed, he said.

“She cares about the students. … She genuinely cares about their lives and what goes on not only inside of class, but outside the class. If you know anything about high school students, the last thing they want to do is communicate their feelings and talk about what’s going wrong. She’s very good at bringing that out. She’s good at seeing and being aware of those things and helping them through things,” Darby said.