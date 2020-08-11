Three longtime Vermilion educators have pitched themselves as the school district’s next superintendent and school board members are expected to make their pick Tuesday night.

The finalists – North Vermilion High Principal Tommy Byler, Assistant Superintendent of Personnel and Administration Paul Hebert and Interim Superintendent Brad Prudhomme – were interviewed by the Vermilion Parish School Board Monday at 6 p.m. in marathon sessions. The three men were the only applicants to replace to former Superintendent Jerome Puyau.

Puyau resigned in December as part of a settlement with the district and school board but remains on the district payroll as a consultant. That agreement ends in September when Puyau is eligible for retirement. The school board is slated to elect Puyau’s full-time replacement Tuesday night.

Byler presented the board with a vision plan for the district, “5 School Communities. 1 Parish Mission. Vermilion United,” where he highlighted seven areas of improvement for the system, including shared leadership, better defined communication plans, equity and diversity, infrastructure evaluation, investment in career and technical education, a reevaluation of financial planning and fiscal priorities, and a quality assurance review of central office staffing.

The principal touted his record of success and leadership at the district and state level, including recognition as the 2018 Louisiana Principal of the Year, and said it’s given him perspective on where the district excels and where there are shortcomings. Byler said he’s the right leader at the right time and would bring passion, a forward-thinking mindset and collaborative work approach to the job.

Byler said he is prepared to lead the district’s pandemic response, having contributed to the planning stages, but it also looking beyond the immediate needs of the pandemic.

“The pandemic at some point will go away. I feel like the decision tonight is about choosing the best leader…We need a leader who will put our school system back on track. That vision can’t just be for the pandemic. That vision has to work through the pandemic and down the road,” he said.

The principal said he believes shifting from school-level leadership to districtwide service is a strength, instead of a hindrance, because he’s attuned to the current needs of teachers, principals and students.

Hebert said his diverse service in the district, including seven years as assistant superintendent, has given him perspective on how to support school-level and districtwide success. The assistant superintendent said he’s closely shadowed the duties of the superintendent’s office during his central office tenure and unofficially fulfilled the responsibilities during upheaval with Puyau.

Hebert said he’ll bring levelheadedness, confidence and a collaborative work approach to the position. He said he’s opposed to micromanaging and believes in empowering staff members and educators to develop their strengths and lead.

“I sought this job seven years ago. I sat in this room and interviewed at that time. I thought nobody could have told me any differently and that I was ready for the superintendent position at that time…I’m really glad it didn’t work out that way. Looking back that was not the right move for me…Now, after seven years in the central office…I see the big picture. I know what’s necessary,” Hebert said.

The superintendent candidate said he believes the district has a strong foundation of academic achievement that doesn’t need to be revamped, just refined in key areas. Non-academic areas for improvement include increased communication and collaboration between principals and supervisors, investment in capital needs and team morale, he said.

Peace, unity and a shared vision have been the biggest hurdles impeding the success of the district in recent years, Hebert said. He pledged to be a positive role model for the district and to make unity a priority every day.

Prudhomme, who’s led the district as interim superintendent since January, highlighted his experience in the United States Marine Corps, school leadership and district administration. The interim superintendent said he’s a hard-working, experienced educational leader who is a problem-solver, good listener and collaborator who believes in empowering his colleagues.

Prudhomme did not lay out a concise vision statement for the district but said he’d convene a task force of district administrators and educators representing key departments and schools to evaluate the top needs and establish a long-term plan.

He said the foundation of academic success is a strong team of teachers and principals and proposed rewarding teachers who pursue additional credentials or certifications and establishing academies for principals to sharpen their skills and for aspiring principals to learn the ropes.

Prudhomme said he hasn’t shied away from challenges during his seven months as interim superintendent and can capably make difficult decisions.

“I would love to continue representing you as superintendent. I would be honored to have that opportunity. If you do choose me, I will put all of this on my back and march forward. I will keep us as one of the top districts in the state of Louisiana and keep my eyes on the number one spot,” he said.