A recent state-announced COVID-19 database for school cases promises a centralized home for school infection information, but how much of that information will be shared with the public is unclear, especially as individual school policies about who will be contacted when a COVID-19 case is detected vary widely.

The Louisiana Department of Health issued an emergency order Tuesday requiring all public, private and charter schools in the state to report known or suspected COVID-19 cases among students, faculty and staff through a centralized database managed by the health department.

Schools will establish a password-protected account and input all relevant reporting information into the system to help track and mitigate potential school-based outbreaks, the release said. LDH said statistics about positive cases among students and staff will be available to the public, but it’s unclear how detailed the released information will be.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"This will allow us to see patterns that will help us make decisions that are important, such as does a school stay open, does it need to close for a period of time,” state Superintendent Cade Brumley said.

"It is just an additional safety measure that I think is good for the overall public health and is good for us to be able to keep kids in school," he said.

Schools across Lafayette and the state are practicing a hodgepodge of notification policies as administrators try to balance transparency with medical privacy. The variations across schools have left some parents and school employees confused and upset.

The policies may soon be put to the test, as Lafayette Parish public school students prepare to return Tuesday, with pre-K to fifth-grade students attending full-time and sixth- through 12th-grade students attending on an alternating in-school and virtual learning schedule. Private school students have trickled back to school over the past three weeks.

LDH currently directs schools to notify only close contacts of someone who tested positive so they can ask them to quarantine, while keeping confidential the identities of those who are sick. Many schools are notifying no one beyond close contacts, unless the outbreak is bad enough to force entire classrooms to move online, or, at worst, to close an entire school building. Other schools are sending out schoolwide notifications after any reported infection.

+25 As Lafayette Parish schools pepare to open, here's what coronavirus safety protocols will look like Lafayette Parish public school students will return to class in one week and teachers and administrators are back on campuses putting the fina…

Close contact is narrowly defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as anyone who has been within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes, up to two days prior to the infected person learning they tested positive. Schools have been working with regional officials in the state's Office of Public Health to do contact tracing.

The current guidelines could mean a student who shares the same classroom with someone who gets COVID-19 wouldn't be notified, if officials determine they never had close enough contact with each other.

The Lafayette Parish School System is aiming to strike a middle ground with its approach; both close contacts and individuals in classrooms or other groups with the infected person will be notified if they’ve been in the presence of someone who tests positive for COVID-19, district spokesperson Allison Dickerson and Chief Administrative Officer Jennifer Gardner said.

The larger group will be contacted with a voice or text-based message through the district’s PACE system informing the individuals of the positive case, while anyone on campus in close contact with the infected person will receive a follow-up phone call from a school nurse or administrator directing them to quarantine and monitor for symptoms.

The school system decided to take notifications a step beyond close contact to make families comfortable, they said.

“As a parent I would want to know. We think that’s what we need to do to let our families know what is happening in their child’s classroom,” Dickerson said.

Gardner said the school system isn’t planning to do broader community notifications unless the state issues a new directive. That includes staff-wide notifications if an employee is sick. Gardner said staff members will be notified if they were a close contact but otherwise an announcement won’t be made, though an employee can independently notify his or her colleagues.

How close is close contact? Louisiana schools try to figure out who is exposed A key strategy in containing coronavirus is accurately identifying those individuals who have had significant exposure to the virus and sendin…

Dickerson said it’s an issue of honoring medical privacy, as well as concern that sharing identifiable information might dissuade people from reporting positive cases or symptoms.

“That would be the worst thing — for people to not tell us they’ve tested positive because they’re afraid of what the reaction might be in the public,” she said.

Lafayette Parish Association of Educators President Julia Reed said at an August press conference the group wants educators to be notified when someone on campus tests positive, even if they’re not a close contact, because a passing encounter, while lower risk, could still results in virus transmission.

She said they’d also like public transparency around the total number of cases in LPSS schools to accurately assess how well the reopening plan is performing.

Some area private schools — including Ascension Episcopal School and Episcopal School of Acadiana — are taking a more open approach to sharing confirmation of COVID-19 cases.

At Ascension Episcopal, a general message and more targeted phone call for close contacts will be used after the discovery of a positive case, similar to LPSS’s approach, followed by a weekly update to the community in the school’s Sunday newsletter detailing the number of positive cases on each of Ascension Episcopal’s three campuses, Head of School Jeff Plunk said in an email.

“I think transparency is best, and being clear and honest. Obviously, we have to respect privacy and those sorts of things but saying, we’ve had X number of cases this week or no cases, people need to know that,” he said.

Staff members would also be notified if an employee tests positive, but no identifying information would be shared unless the educator requests to be named, he said.

Episcopal School of Acadiana Headmaster Paul Baker said they’re taking a similar approach. Their two nurses, one each for the Lafayette and Cade campuses, will handle contract tracing and administrators will assist with family notifications. ESA had a flurry of COVID-19 cases in the summer, with members of the girls’ volleyball team testing positive and having to quarantine, Baker said.

+7 College life amid coronavirus: Students work to create campus connections while social distancing Most students enroll in college to learn. Many of them stay in college because they feel involved, nurtured and connected to their chosen campus.

The school leader said the cases were quickly contained, but the incident was a lesson in the need for testing, quick detection of cases, contact tracing and communication. Transparency is crucial to building and maintaining confidence in the safe return to school, he said.

“There’s a lot of chatter and we found it’s best to be upfront…If you don’t tell people information, they fill in the blanks with their own information, which is typically not correct,” Baker said.

Baker said he planned to share overall case numbers with the entire ESA community regardless of campus because families have children at both locations. He said he would handle positive cases on a case by case basis, rather than settling on a defined weekly update, but was open to adjustment if people desired more regimented updates.

Baker, like Plunk, said he was toeing the line with how much information to share with staff about other on-campus adult infections to make them feel protected, while sheltering the infected employee’s privacy. He said a general notice would be shared like the campus notification made to all families; it’s important the educators feel confident in the school’s commitment to their safety, the school leader said.

“These professionals are in the trenches and need to know without having to question it that we have their backs,” Baker said.

Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy and Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy — Type 2 charter schools overseen by management company Charter Schools USA — are taking the opposite approach. The two schools, which serve around 2,300 students combined, plan to notify only close contacts of a positive case, Charter Schools USA spokesperson Colleen Reynolds said in an emailed statement.

“Our schools all follow strict CDC guidelines for safety and health developed to minimize the spread of COVID-19 while safely reopening schools. If a student or teacher tests positive or is in close contact as defined by the CDC, we will follow the Health Department’s guidelines for contact tracing,” the statement said.

Staff writers Della Hasselle, Charles Lussier and Will Sentell contributed to this article.