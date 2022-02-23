The Lafayette Parish School System on Tuesday released a pared down guide addressing COVID-19 in schools after the school board voted to rescind the district's COVID-19 operational guide last week.
The 2021-2022 Learn Lafayette Plan covered everything from recommendations on hand washing to areas to target for frequent cleaning to meal service guidance.
The Lafayette Parish School Board voted 7-2 to rescind the plan on Feb. 15, with some board members in favor arguing that conditions have improved to the point that the focus needs to shift more to keeping students consistently in school.
LPSS spokesperson Allison Dickerson said that, while the district’s transitional guidance did not put as much on paper as the Learn Lafayette Plan, schools have been directed internally to keep up common-sense practices like using hand sanitizer, encouraging regular hand washing, sanitizing high-touch surfaces and distancing as much as possible.
“While the numbers are decreasing, we still are in a pandemic. We still want to use best practices and use common sense in keeping our schools safe and healthy," Dickerson said. "Our district team is making decisions while considering the entire student body population.”
Schools do have freedom in how they apply certain elements.
Under the transitional guidance, students can again use the cafeteria for meal times, but it’s not required. If a school’s cafeteria is understaffed and cannot immediately resume lunchroom meals or schools prefer having breakfast in classroomss, they can make that call, Dickerson said.
One thing that hasn’t changed are visitor rules on school campuses. Guests, besides essential visitors like those conducting mandated class observations, are still not allowed on campuses, Dickerson said.
“While we want our student body to have more flexibility, we still want to be cognizant that we are in a pandemic. If we can limit exposure of our students and staff to outside visitors who are non-essential to the functioning of the school, we’re going to do that,” she said.
The biggest changes under the district’s transitional guidance are that school nursing staff will no longer conduct contact tracing and close contacts of a positive case will not be required to quarantine, Dickerson said.
Nursing staff will be refocused on traditional nursing duties while still tracking and reporting positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff, she said.
Certain courtesy notification calls will still be made. At the elementary level, families will receive a courtesy call for a positive COVID-19 case in their child’s classroom or bus, while three or more reported positive cases in a grade level in one day will result in a call to the entire grade.
At the middle and high school level, families will receive a call for a positive class in their child’s classes, bus or sports teams, and three or more reported COVID-19 cases in one day will result in a call to the entire school.
With close contacts no longer required to quarantine, parents wishing to keep their students home after a close contact will need a doctor’s note for the absence to be excused, the guide says.
If a student tests positive for COVID-19, they’ll be required to isolate at home for five days — or longer if their symptoms or fever do not abate.
Students who test positive for COVID-19 will also require a doctor’s note for their absence to be excused; an at-home COVID-19 test will be counted like a parent note and not considered evidence for an excused absence, the LPSS spokesperson said.
Students will be sent home if ill, with focus given to typical markers of illness like fever, lethargy, vomiting and diarrhea.
Dickerson said nursing staff will keep an eye on potential COVID-19 symptoms, but will also be able to exercise more discretion; if a child frequently has headaches, that child won’t necessarily be sent home just because that is a COVID-19 symptom, she said.
“It’s not a hard and fast rule that one symptom equals going home,” Dickerson said.
Mask wearing will be optional on school campuses, but still required on school buses because of mask wearing requirements during travel established under a presidential executive order, the guidance said.
School locker rooms have reopened under the transitional plan, but students are not required to dress out for physical education classes. The district recognizes that students may not have P.E. uniforms because of the changes this year and so dressing out is optional, she said.