Students’ last day of school at Green T. Lindon Elementary in Youngsville is being cut short because of a storm-related power outage.
A statement from the Lafayette Parish School System said district officials were told by utilities providers that the school’s electricity is expected to be out for an extended period of time. Students are being dismissed immediately as a result and parents are asked to come pick up their children. The statement was released just before 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.
All students will need to be picked up through the car rider line and parents will need to have identification on hand. Parents will only be allowed to take their child or children from the school, the statement said.
Phones at the school are down because of the outage.