University of Louisiana at Lafayette students returned from their Thanksgiving break this week to find themselves headlong in the turmoil of the fall semester’s closing days.
“This is the last week of classes,” Dean of Students Margarita Perez said. “Finals start Monday and students are wrapping up projects and assignments and preparing to go home.”
The campus celebrates “Sneaux Day” on Wednesday with snow — no, it’s not real — at Martin Hall before students formally begin “Dead Days” at 8 p.m., which stretch until Sunday night. During that period the library is open 24 hours — it will stay open, around the clock until Dec. 9 — so that students can complete papers and projects for their classes.
“There’s not much going on,” Perez said, suggesting that preparation for finals and going home are underway.
Perez said students are not required to leave the dorms during the break.
“We have so many students who work at stores and restaurants,” she said.
What’s different during Dead Days this year is that the UL Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns will be competing on campus for the Sun Belt football championship. The game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Cajun Field. UL Lafayette, which captured the conference’s West Division title, will face Appalachian State, champions in the East. The Ragin’ Cajuns are hosting the game because they earned the best record in the conference, 8-0.
“We’re encouraging students to study Friday, take a break for the game Saturday,” Perez said. “Then they can hunker back down to study.”
The last day of classes for the full term is Friday; classes that started during B Term on Oct. 18 will finish Tuesday.
Exams will be Monday and Tuesday with a break Dec. 8. Exams resume Dec. 9-10. The semester ends Dec. 10. Commencement is scheduled for Dec. 17-18.
Perez said the UL Lafayette administration is monitoring the COVID-19 variant omicron. No steps have been advised other than those suggested by health officials.
At South Louisiana Community College in Lafayette, spokesperson Christine Payton said Saturday is the last day of classes. Final exams are scheduled for Dec. 6-11.
SLCC graduation is Dec. 16.