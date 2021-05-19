The Lafayette Parish School Board approved its 2021-22 budget on Wednesday, largely free from any downturn caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The budget was passed in an 8-0 vote; District 4 board member Tehmi Chassion was absent for the vote. The unified budget of roughly $586 million included $311.9 million for the district’s general fund, which accounts for all the school system’s general operating needs.

The general fund included staffing adjustments, the addition of new positions, including a pupil appraisal team comprised of two educational diagnosticians and a psychologist, and anticipated rental fees for the district’s central office building, which is being sold to the Lafayette Regional Airport as part of a larger deal. The existing space will be leased back while the district’s new office at 202 Rue Iberville is renovated.

The budget also reflected the anticipated loss of state dollars — roughly $1.96 million — that will follow projected departing students as two local charter schools — Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy and Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy — expand their high school offerings.

One highly watched item was additional funding for the rebuilding of Carencro Heights Elementary, Lafayette High School and Prairie Elementary, which the school board formally approved at a special meeting at Lafayette High Wednesday post-budget approval.

School Board President Mary Morrison offered praise for the way the board and district pulled together as a team amidst the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said the board members have a largely cohesive vision and are willing to compromise; that sense of teamwork was important as the board looked for ways to make wise financial moves.

“We were mindful about where we’re spending our money and I think we were able to make some really good decisions about what we’re doing with our finances,” Morrison said.

Assistant Superintendent for Business Services Billy Guidry said the district was fortunate that sales tax collections — a significant portion of the general fund’s revenue — rebounded after several down months early in the pandemic and marginally overperformed projections, allowing the district to have a flat budget over the last fiscal year.

If the sales tax collections hadn’t remained solid, the district would have faced more significant challenges during the pandemic, he said.

While collections have been reasonably stable, the district is keeping a sharp eye on each month’s collections in case the revenue takes a dip. Pandemic or not, it’s smart business practice to be alert and have time to plan if revenues don’t pan out like expected, Guidry said.

“Our biggest focus right now is monitoring revenues given the continued uncertainty of the impacts of the COVID pandemic. That’s been our focus and we’ve been fortunate in that our revenues overall have been relatively stable even during these uncertain times,” he said.