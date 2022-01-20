JaCaleb Smith and Caleb Franklin, both University of Louisiana at Lafayette sophomores, felt at home from the moment they arrived on campus.

Smith, an engineering major from Destrehan and Franklin, a pre-med major from Zachary, both respected UL Lafayette’s reputation for academic excellence in their respective majors and, despite the challenges of studying during COVID-19 affected conditions, prospered in their freshman years.

“I chose UL because it was close to home, but not too far from Destrehan,” Smith said. “My program in chemical engineering, it is one of the best of Louisiana. And the tuition was manageable.”

“I felt at home here since orientation, which was very welcoming,” said Franklin. His initial interest in nursing developed into an ambition to try pre-med.

Smith and Franklin’s successes in their freshman year led to selection last summer for the Reginald F. Lewis Scholars program, which chose two Black male sophomores on each of the nine University of Louisiana System’s campuses. Inclusion in the program pays their tuition, encourages their guided research and helps with international travel to learn and share what they have learned.

It allows for out-of-class community engagement, networking, professional mentoring and experiences that support community building. But the emphasis is on academics and the goal is to support Black men to graduate college and become leaders.

The program will also nudge them out of their home campuses for travel throughout the system and the world, including a trip to Paris next year.

Lewis, a graduate of Virginia State University and Harvard, became a prominent lawyer and a savvy business leader whose fortune swelled to about a billion dollars before his death from brain cancer in 1993. This program is funded by the UL System, its members and some private individuals and companies.

Announcement of their inclusion was made at a men’s summit last summer, but with their selection comes great responsibility. Ruben D. Henderson III, associate director of admissions and recruitment, oversees the program at UL Lafayette.

“Their selection was based on their involvement, their status as rising sophomores, their academic success. Scholarship is the most important thing. We have high standards in the Scholars program,” he said.

“Everyone is expecting a lot from us,” Smith said. “All eyes are on us as the first class.”

Part of their responsibility involves attending regularly scheduled meetings with the other 16 scholars from their fellow UL System institutions and participation in shared events. For example, Smith and Franklin traveled to Louisiana Tech in Ruston to tour the campus and participate in the first of four stops for an exhibit on Martin Luther King Jr. Some meetings have been held on Zoom because of COVID-19 concerns.

The fourth location of the MLK exhibit tour will be in Lafayette, and both men will add a component to that stop that reflects on their home institution. Smith and Franklin will research integration at UL Lafayette in the 1950s and share those findings. They also plan a research project on celebrated Black author Ernest Gaines, who, in addition to his writing, taught at UL.

In their junior year, both men will prepare for international travel and present research findings during a trip to Paris. Already, some of the system’s scholars have done the Paris trip.

UL System Vice President of Advancement Claire Norris said the Lewis Scholars program developed within the system as part of the Reginald F. Lewis Education Equity Initiative, which was developed to address “equity gaps” within the UL System. She said all UL System diversity and equity programs now fall under that initiative.

After the George Floyd incident in 2020, she said, some UL member institutions approached the system office about doing more for Black men. A task force studied faculty, staff and student experiences and landed upon this program.

The system has worked with Loida Lewis, Reginald Lewis’ widow, to shape the program.

“We learned more about her husband. He had an entrepreneurial spirit, was hard working and came from humble beginnings,” Norris said.

Norris said Lewis had “grit” more than academic excellence, so students in the scholars program will include those with “B” averages as well as “A” averages. He also had an “incredible way to use social and network capital to get him to outcomes he desired. We wanted to replicate that model” in the scholars, she said.

She said businesses and industries in Louisiana, who seek a more diversified workforce, have great interest in the program’s success. So do the universities, which are funding most of this program.

Franklin said already, the scholars program “has broadened our horizons.” Participants toured many UL System campuses, met other, ambitious Black male students and have even met Gov. John Bel Edwards. Both said they appreciate the opportunities and support the program offers them.

Norris said two scholars from each campus will be added each year until the program builds out to 54 Black men. There’s a clear objective in the right outcomes, she said.

“Success would mean we have the next generation of future leaders in this state who are well prepared and diverse, Black males who contribute to addressing future challenges of Louisiana and the world.”