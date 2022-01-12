Lafayette Parish School System Superintendent Irma Trosclair and district administrators visited district schools Monday to formally announce the 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year honorees for elementary, middle, and high schools.

Recipients include:

● Elementary school: Stacy Stutes, fourth grade ELA, Woodvale Elementary School

● Middle school: Heather Gregory, seventh grade ELA, Broussard Middle School

● High school: Nicholas Richert, 11th and 12th grade physics and chemistry, Lafayette High School

Teachers were selected by their peers and evaluated by district administrators and community leaders. Every year, educators and administrators in each public school in Lafayette Parish vote to select a Teacher of the Year based on nominations. The winner of each school then is eligible to participate in the district competition.