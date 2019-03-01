Jeremy Hidalgo, District 9 Lafayette Parish School Board member, announced Thursday that he is not seeking re-election to the school board. Instead, Hidalgo will be a candidate for the new Lafayette Parish Council District 3.
District 3 is the southeastern section of Lafayette Parish, including Youngsville.
The elections for parish council and school board are Oct. 12. Qualifying is Aug. 6-8.
Hidalgo was first elected to the school board in November 2014. In announcing his candidacy for parish council, Hidalgo said he believes he can provide the quality leadership the people of District 3 need and deserve.
“If elected representative of the newly formed district 3 parish council seat," he said in a news release, "I pledge to bring the same level of leadership, dedication, and yes, passion to this office that I have brought to the school board because our community deserves it.”
Hidalgo is a lifelong resident of the district and a native of Milton where he and his family reside. He attended Milton Elementary/Middle School and graduated from Comeaux High School. He is married to the former Natalie Richoux and the couple have two young daughters, Emily and Reagan.
In addition to being a small business owner and serving as chief operations officer for the city of Broussard, Hidalgo is an active member of several community organizations including the Youngsville Chamber of Commerce, Broussard Chamber of Commerce, One Acadiana, Milton Civic Organization, Knights of Columbus, Youngsville Lions Club, and he is also a graduate of Leadership Lafayette (Class of 2013).