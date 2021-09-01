The University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Wednesday welcomed 61 student evacuees from New Orleans, driven from their home campus by Hurricane Ida and its aftermath.

Margarita Perez, UL Lafayette dean of students, said the evacuees from the University of New Orleans arrived by two buses Wednesday afternoon. They are residential students at UNO, and while they will live and study in Lafayette, they will continue to take their UNO courses remotely.

Perez said the students will live in Harris Hall, which had been repurposed this semester. It can accommodate about 150 students, she said.

“We were fortunate we did not see any impacts from Hurricane Ida,” Perez said. UL Lafayette will accommodate the visitors for “as long as it takes,” she added.

UNO students said their campus sustained some downed trees and other, minor damage. Their students moved temporarily to Lafayette because UNO lost power from Ida’s winds of about 150 mph.

While at UL Lafayette, the UNO students will use the libraries, computer and science labs, food services, gym and other facilities.

“We have no estimate about how long UNO will be down,” said Christopher Ndiritu, who works in UNO housing.

Byrone Cole, student area coordinator, said UNO had some uprooted trees and some roof leaks.

“It could have been worse,” he said.

Megan Stackhouse, a UNO junior from New Orleans and a resident assistant, said she walked the UNO campus before she left for Lafayette and did not see much damage. She said the campus had cell phone service for a day, but lost it. Without power, she said, the dorms remained dark.

"You can get around OK with a flashlight," she said.

She said most students bused to UL said their family homes weathered the storm well. The lack of power – as many as a million Entergy customers lost power – was why many New Orleans residents left town, they said.

DeWayne Bowie, UL vice president of enrollment management, urged UNO students to “get outside of your rooms” and explore the local campus.

“Go to the park, and take advantage of everything we have on campus. It’s for you,” he said.

In 2020, more than 50 McNeese State University moved into UL Lafayette dorms because of hurricane damage on their own campus and continued their McNeese courses remotely. Like the UNO students, they had access to all the campus amenities while they lived at UL Lafayette.

McNeese also sent their athletic teams to UL Lafayette, where they practiced.

Athletes from UNO’s volleyball and beach volleyball teams were among the students who will live on campus for the next few weeks.

Ivana de Carvalho, a freshman marketing major and volleyball player, said team members expect to be in Lafayette for one to three weeks.