The University of Louisiana at Lafayette now ranks among the highest level of research institutions in the country, according to the latest update of the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.

In a story published Thursday, The Chronicle of Higher Education reported that UL Lafayette was among nine universities that rose to “Doctoral/Very High Research” institutions, according to the Carnegie classification.

Others elevated to that ranking this year were Baylor, Kent State, North Dakota State, Old Dominion, University of Denver, Memphis, University of Texas at San Antonio and Utah State.

“The University of Louisiana at Lafayette is excited to have achieved R-1 status and to take our place among the top tier of the nation’s research universities,” said E. Joseph Savoie, UL president. “The designation by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Learning is recognition of the strength of our research program. It is a tribute to the faculty, staff and student researchers whose work has pushed the bounds of scholarship and innovation and drawn significant national and international attention to the University and to the region it is proud to serve.”

Savoie said that a formal announcement and celebration will be held early next year, but for now, “We’re very grateful for this early Christmas present.”

“This tremendous accomplishment is the realization of a purposeful research vision centered on improving life in Louisiana and around the globe,” said Jim Henderson, University of Louisiana System president and CEO. “I want to congratulate President Savoie, Vice President (Ramesh) Kolluru, and the faculty of UL Lafayette for achieving this designation, an achievement of nearly unrivaled importance for our state and her people.”

Kolluru is vice president of research, innovation and economic development.

Standards for reaching Research-1 or R-1 classification include research spending, staff levels and the number of doctorates awarded. The designation elevates the university's profile and enables university to draw more learned faculty and to lure research dollars and private support.

R-1 institutions include Duke, Emory, Carnegie-Mellon, Georgia Tech, Harvard, Rice. In Louisiana, LSU and Tulane are both R-1 institutions.