Irma Trosclair will take over as interim superintendent of Lafayette schools in three weeks, after a 9-0 School Board vote Wednesday tapped her to succeed retiring Superintendent Donald Aguillard.
Trosclair will assume the lead school system position beginning May 18. Aguillard has led the school system since May 2015, after an 11-year tenure as superintendent in St. Mary Parish and 28 years working as a teacher and administrator in Lafayette Parish.
Trosclair serves as the assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction for the school system. She said she’s excited to get to work with the school system.
“I feel it’s a definite honor to be trusted with the education of our young people," she said. "It’s something I take very seriously, and I always have. I look at this as another platform, a larger scale to be able to the right thing for our leaders, our teachers and our students,” Trosclair said.
Her selection was met with cheers from a group of teachers and administrators who gathered to support Trosclair.
Kim O’Brien, a Eunice Elementary special-needs prekindergarten teacher, has known Trosclair since she was principal at Eunice Elementary School, and the two have remained friends. She said she wanted to attend Wednesday to support Trosclair the way she supported her teachers as their leader.
“We’re proud of her and excited for the parish. She’s going to do great things. She’s a doer,” O’Brien said.
Trosclair will be under contract until June 30, 2020. The School Board opted to delay hiring a full-time replacement until after elections Oct. 12. The decision will allow the newly elected board authority over the hiring process.
She said she would be interested in pursuing the role full-time if her term as interim leader is successful.
Trosclair will celebrate her four-year anniversary with the Lafayette Parish school system in December. She’s worked in education for 35 years as a teacher, principal and administrator, she said.
She was a teacher for 18 years before transitioning to management and leadership positions. Over her career, she’s taught grades one through 12, mostly in English language arts and math, in five parishes, including Lafayette.
She highlighted her diverse experience and track record of success strengthening schools as a signal of the work she would do as interim superintendent.
“I’ve been effective in building teams that turn schools around and move toward the same goal," Trosclair said. "I put the students’ needs at the center of any and all decisions. I have exhibited an unwavering commitment to student achievement, and I know that is something that won’t change in me.”
School Board member, minus Tehmi Chassion, asked Trosclair and other finalist Bart Thibodeaux, the school system’s director of special education, a set of questions.
Trosclair’s answers focused on utilizing data to improve student performance and address achievement gaps, and fortifying support for teachers through mentorship and increased professional development.
She said turning to data for answers has been a hallmark of her leadership style and has produced proven results. As a principal, she oversaw two elementary schools — Eunice and South Crowley — that became National Blue Ribbon Schools.
She said it’s important to identify trends for both under-performing and high-achieving students to ensure they’re being supported and challenged to have the best school experience possible.
Trosclair said successful schools are also built on successful and well-prepared teachers. She said she considers her greatest success “empowering teachers who empower students.”
To empower teachers, it is crucial to invest in professional development opportunities and ensure teachers have the time to “get down to the business of teaching and learning,” she said. That includes lessening requirements outside classroom instruction.