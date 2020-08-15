Erath High School’s first Black valedictorian Javien Delasbour is using the grit and work ethic that catapulted him to the top of his class to carve a new future at LSU this fall.

Erath High Principal Marc Turner said Delasbour was the top graduate of the school’s 14 valedictorians for the Class of 2020, the only student to earn a perfect 4.0 GPA with no B’s on his record and all A’s on his final exams.

To the best of his knowledge, Delasbour is the first Black valedictorian from Erath High School. The high-achieving 18-year-old did more than succeed in the classroom; he played saxophone in the Erath High band, ran cross-country and was a top-seven team finisher on the school’s 2018 state championship team, and was a member of the Beta Club.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Delasbour said he never explicitly set out to become valedictorian. He knew if he worked hard, he could be at the top of his class, but the valedictorian picture didn’t solidify until the final weeks of his senior year. Delasbour said he was focused on working his hardest because it was the right thing to do.

It wasn’t always easy. Delasbour said the constant focus could become tiring, and sometimes he wanted to slack off. At weak moments he drew on the perseverance and grit he honed during band and cross country; he said he knew how to keep pushing even when he was struggling.

“I knew it was going toward a bigger goal at the end of the day. I knew I was working toward something bigger than just a quiz on a Monday,” Delasbour said.

“My parents always worked hard to get me where I’m at and I couldn’t let that go to waste…They showed me education was important and that it should be important to me too,” he said.

+3 Principal Tommy Byler tapped by Vermilion Parish School Board as district’s next superintendent The Vermilion Parish School Board unanimously elected North Vermilion High Principal Tommy Byler to lead the district as superintendent Tuesda…

Erath High English teacher Laurie Broussard taught Delasbour in college preparatory and dual enrollment English courses his junior and senior years. Broussard said Delasbour is gentlemanly, kindhearted, and has an ability to look beyond himself and recognize others. He’s chivalrous, she said.

Beneath his kind heart is impressive grit and a sense of quiet determination, Broussard said. Delasbour had the maturity to remain calm when faced with challenging, stressful situations in class and reflect on what was happening before moving forward. He didn’t let things rattle him or throw him off his path, she said.

Delasbour is following his mother’s footsteps and attending Louisiana State University this fall as a civil engineering major. The 18-year-old said he’s always been intrigued by the design and problem-solving behind the construction of bridges and roads. He’s excited to become a full-fledged Tiger and is auditioning for the LSU Tiger Marching Band.

“I have no doubt in my mind he will succeed,” Broussard said. “Being at LSU, you’re going from this small community to this huge community now. Imagine his horizons now; look how much they have been broadened. Look at the opportunities he now has. You can’t set yourself up better than that … It makes me so happy for him and for his parents.”

Turner echoed Broussard’s confidence in Delasbour: “He has one of the brightest futures I’ve seen in a young man.” Turner said Delasbour is sharp and high-achieving, but he’s extremely humble and doesn’t believe in self-aggrandizement. Instead, he shows those around him his appreciation for their support and sacrifices.

Turner said Delasbour would often stop at the school’s doors during morning check-in to say a thank you to the principal or teachers. They were sincere moments, and Turner said he was struck by Delasbour’s sense of appreciation for others.

The principal said he intended to recognize Delasbour’s distinction as the school’s first Black valedictorian at graduation on May 23, but district administration counseled him to refrain if there wasn’t firm confirmation. There was concern about singling Delasbour out as the first Black valedictorian and that they may be mistaken and slight a previous graduate.

Turner said the COVID-19 situation complicated confirming the achievement. The possibility of Delasbour’s first status came to Turner’s attention the week of graduation and people scrambled to check yearbooks and old records, but amid efforts to ensure a safe graduation they couldn’t find definitive evidence, he said.

Javien’s mother, Karen Delasbour, said the lack of recognition initially was upsetting. Karen Delasbour said she’s confident Erath High supports her son, but this moment was as much a victory for the Black community and a positive symbol for others as an individual accomplishment for him.

Karen Delasbour said she had the impression the school district was hesitant to single Javien out for his race, even for a positive accomplishment, because it may “ruffle feathers.”

Vermilion Parish School Board President Kibbie Pillette, the board’s lone Black representative, learned about Javien’s achievement from his daughter, who narrowly missed the valedictorian spot at Erath High after earning a B during her freshman year. Pillette said he felt a responsibility to Javien, his parents and the community to honor the moment.

Pillette organized a ceremony before the Aug. 6 school board meeting, where Javien, his parents, Turner, and friends gathered outdoors to recognize Javien’s historic first. The ceremony was not conducted during the board meeting because of similar legal concerns over singling Javien out by race, Pillette said.

The teenager was presented with two plaques: one Pillette had made and another Javien’s parents commissioned. The District F representative said he wanted to clear stigmas around the academic success of Black students. Black students more frequently face socioeconomic hardships and other challenges that may hinder their success, but you can’t dwell on the challenges, he said.

“I wanted to let the Black kids know that it can be done. In Vermilion Parish, if you work hard and do what you’re supposed to do you can get any award that any other child can get,” Pillette said.

Karen Delasbour said her mother was one of the first Black students to integrate Delcambre High School. Her mother still recalls the early days, when Black students weren’t desired on campus, they would receive old, damaged schoolbooks and supplies, and face other racial hostility. To go from that to top of the class at a predominately White high school is thrilling, she said.

“It’s surreal …To get from that point to today is just phenomenal. You can see the world has changed. There is still some change that needs to take place, but we are in a better place. This is something that shows other kids of color: you can do it also,” Karen Delasbour said.