St. Thomas More Catholic High School broke ground Thursday on a new chapel that will evoke an ancient, treasured look.
The $2.5 million chapel — it will be named the Chapel at St. Thomas More — is expected to be built within a year after the selection of a construction company, which will come in mid-October. The architect is Abell Crozier Architects of Lafayette. The chapel will seat about 250, which would hold at one time about one grade level of the four enrolled at the school, which has a current student body of 916 students.
That enrollment includes 22 students from Lake Charles, who evacuated that city after Hurricane Laura on Aug. 27. Lafayette Catholic schools took in about 165 students from the affected areas.
The chapel will be built over and beyond the prayer garden, located near the front of the property, which will be relocated on adjacent ground. The prayer garden was built about 10 years ago. Funding for the chapel has been secured through gifts and pledges.
Lafayette Bishop Douglas Deshotel and the Rev. Michael Russo, pastor of St. Anne Catholic Church in Youngsville and chancellor of the high school for seven years, spoke about the chapel during Mass in the school’s common area before the groundbreaking ceremony.
Deshotel said during his homily that the chapel will be dedicated “under the patronage of St. Thomas More,” the 16th century lawyer; lord chancellor to Henry VIII, statesman and social philosopher, who opposed the Protestant Reformation, elevation of Henry to lead the Church of England and Henry’s annulment of his marriage to Catherine of Aragon. As ousted lord chancellor, “the conscience of the king,” More was executed in 1535 and was canonized in 1935.
Russo said the chapel, extending from the gym to the curb, will be built with the influence of the Chelsea Old Church near London, part of which served as More’s private chapel, in mind. That chapel dates back to the 12th century. It sustained damage during German bombing in World War II, but More’s chapel weathered much of the harm. It is now All Saints, an Anglican church.
"We are so grateful to donors and benefactors," Russo said.
The chapel, Deshotel said, will be “a source of love” that will “nourish the community.” More than “a convenient meeting place,” he said, it will be where “we participate here and now in redemption.”
The school was opened in 1982 and plans for a separate chapel have been pursued for more than 20 years.
The chapel was built through numerous donations, including one from the Richard Zuschlag family and executives of Acadian Ambulance, which proved instrumental in launching the funding campaign. That donation was made in memory of J. Hubert “Red” Dumesnil Sr., a longtime Lafayette banker who died at 86 in 2018. Acadian Ambulance’s leadership, including Zuschlag, credits Dumesnil for aiding the success of their company, created in Lafayette in 1971.
Dumesnil’s widow, Gertrude Dumesnil, was at the groundbreaking, and said her husband, who was a graduate of Cathedral High School, had been among 12 men who helped found the high school.
Dumesnil, Madlyn Boustany Hilliard and Tom Butcher were named honorary chairs for Envision More, a $12 million capital campaign to improve the school, which began in 2018. Anne Petre, director of advancement, said construction of the chapel is the second of four components of Envision More. The first was construction of new classrooms and the Options center, now completed; others planned are a Creative Arts and Community Center and an Athletic and Fitness Center.
Kelley Leger, principal, said the school had been "envisioning a chapel for many years."
"Now we are seeing the fruits of our labor come to fruition," she said.