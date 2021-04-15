Acadiana school leaders were well represented among the state’s semifinalist pool for 2022 Louisiana Principal of the Year.

Kevin Dugas of St. Martinville Senior High School, Patricia Gaspard of Forked Island/E. Broussard Elementary School and Kellie Rabalais of Palmetto Elementary School were named semifinalists for Louisiana Principal of the Year in late March. Ginger Richard, principal of Green T. Lindon Elementary in Lafayette Parish, was also among the honorees.

A total of 24 elementary, middle and high school principals were honored as semifinalists for the state recognition program, an annual partnership between the Louisiana Department of Education, Dream Teachers and the Louisiana Association of Principals to honor outstanding principals and teachers. Finalists will be named May 25 at the 2021 Teacher Leader Summit, the Louisiana Department of Education said in a statement.

Dugas, Gaspard and Rabalais each said the honor is a thrilling opportunity to shine a light on their school communities, but the recognition wouldn’t be possible without the hard work of everyone — students, parents, teachers and school staff, they said.

“I wish it could be more like ‘School of the Year.’ I hate that it attributes success to one person because that’s so far from the truth. The reality is that any acknowledgement that I get is more a testament to the people that I work with...I’m grateful to have the opportunity to spotlight my school and spotlight the things we’re doing here,” Dugas said.

Kevin Dugas - St. Martinville Senior High School in St. Martin Parish

Kevin Dugas has spent his entire education career — 23 years — at St. Martinville Senior High School, rising from a teaching role to administrative leadership, before assuming the principal position four years ago. His path to education was at first circuitous. After changing course from law school, Dugas began teaching at his alma mater and found “a lot of satisfaction” providing students the same foundation to succeed he garnered there.

The school administrator said he views St. Martinville High as a community hub and safe place where students build relationships that will shape them into adult life and have the freedom and support to cultivate their interests to help guide their next steps into adulthood.

Dugas said he and his team have worked to build new opportunities for students, including a STEM pathway in partnership with Louisiana State University that includes an endorsement on their diploma and a student-run help desk whereby students earn a computer technician certification through the JumpStart program and are employed part-time to assist in maintenance of school computers, a program that’s being expanded around the district.

The school leader credited mutual respect and appreciation, teamwork, collaborative decision making and a lack of ego for his success as principal. Dugas said working at a single school sometimes results in a limited perspective, and he frequently taps into the knowledge of his educators who’ve worked elsewhere and administrators at other schools to explore new ideas.

“I’m very well aware that I don’t know everything...I’m very willing to accept another person’s suggestion. If it’s good for my school and it’s good for my students then I’m all for that contribution,” he said.

Dugas said his continued vision for the school includes strengthening St. Martinville High’s technological footprint and technology offerings, ensuring a positive and equitable experience for students and strengthening buy-in and support from parents.

Patricia Gaspard - Forked Island/E. Broussard Elementary in Vermilion Parish

Leading Forked Island/E. Broussard Elementary School is a fulfilling, full-circle opportunity for Patricia Gaspard, the school’s principal of eight years. Gaspard attended Forked Island as a child and taught there before entering administration, her children attended the school and her grandson is slated to enroll in pre-K there this fall, she said.

The rural school serves about 275 students in pre-K through eighth grade and is a foundation of the community; locals have pride in the school and it binds everyone together, Gaspard said. While the 30-year educator worked elsewhere during her career, the family atmosphere and tight-knit community of Forked Island always called to her.

“It’s just where I’m meant to be. You know it when you feel it,” she said.

In 2020, Forked Island was recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School in the Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools category, primarily for improving outcomes for students in special education, she said. The school is currently ranked an ‘A’ school by the Louisiana Department of Education.

Gaspard said the school is successful because everyone on staff is willing to go the extra mile to help students reach their fullest potential.

Gaspard is the school’s only administrator and said she takes a teamwork approach to leadership. The educators on site are “phenomenal” and the principal said she works hard to support them by listening, frequently checking in, practicing clear communication and upholding high educational standards, while trusting teachers’ professional opinions and helping them problem solve when an approach isn’t working for their classroom.

The principal said moving forward she’ll continue to fight for opportunities for her students, especially around access to technology and reliable internet connectivity.

“If the people in town can have it, I want my kids to have it too...Just because you live closer together, it shouldn’t make a difference. I think that’s what I’m striving for the next couple years. I’m always striving to get my kids out here things — they have an equal right like everyone else. If they have it in Erath, I want it here,” she said. “I won’t back down for my school.”

Kellie Rabalais - Palmetto Elementary in St. Landry Parish

Kellie Rabalais joined Palmetto Elementary School as an outsider roughly nine years ago, and since then the tight-knit rural community has embraced her, she said. Palmetto Elementary serves roughly 250 pre-K through fifth-grade students across four communities, with the highest student poverty rate in the parish at 86%, she said.

Rabalais said she and her team fight for every child to achieve his or her full potential. They’ve built an environment focused on support, stability, consistency and accountability by enforcing all district and school policies, and setting high expectations for all students. During Rabalais’ tenure, the school’s performance score rose from a ‘C’ to an ‘A.’ The school is currently ranked as a ‘B’.

“It proves that every child can learn,” Rabalais said.

The principal said it isn’t magic — “just good, old-fashioned teaching.” Rabalais said her team works hard to maximize instructional minutes and offer additional learning opportunities, like remediation assistance during before-school care.

Rabalais said she aims to be “the biggest cheerleader” for her educators, giving them leeway to exercise their professional judgement and respecting their input, while still maintaining veto power over decisions. The veteran principal said she aims to be hands-on and visible to students, popping in to make visits and interact during recess, P.E. and other gatherings.

The principal said she plans to push for continued growth for all students, including beyond the elementary school’s doors. Rabalais said long term she’d like to support more students in their efforts to attend college or earn a professional certification. Palmetto Elementary students begin each day with a chant focused on their potential to attend college, and Rabalais said she wants to continue to change the mindset of what students in the area can achieve.

“They’re so capable of going places and I don’t know how much of a push they get like that at home...I want them to know how smart they are and how they are capable. Maybe we’re the only people telling them that. They are so smart. I’d put these babies up against anybody. I hope it rings in their ears when we’re not around,” the principal said.