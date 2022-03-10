A woman who asked that a documentary movie about a gay sex worker in Hollywood be removed from Lafayette public libraries said she'll appeal to the full library board after a committee Wednesday refused to censor the movie.
Kathy LaFleur, 69, identified herself Wednesday as the person who requested removal of "Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood" from the library system. The 2017 movie is about the life of Scotty Bowers who, from the 1940s to the 1980s, was a sex worker and unpaid pimp to some of Hollywood's stars.
LaFleur said she saw the title of the DVD and was interested to hear about the secrets of Hollywood stars. What she found, instead, she said, "was appalling," "trash."
The movie, LaFleur said, showed an orgy and a man pleasuring himself.
"I was appalled that y’all would actually have something like that in the library," she said.
The DVD is not marked with a rating such as R or X, LaFleur said, and is sitting on the library's shelves where any 13-year-old can check it out.
A committee of two librarians and library Board of Control member James Thomas didn't take a vote Wednesday on her request to ban the book. No motion was offered. LaFleur told The Acadiana Advocate she will ask the full board to consider removing the book from the library's shelves.
Two previous requests to ban books from the library were rejected by committees. One of the requests was appealed to the full board, which also did not censor the book.
Courtney Malagarie didn't specifically ask Wednesday to ban the book, but said parents have the right to teach their children about sexuality as they see fit.
"The local library," Malagarie said, "has become a stomping ground for advocacy groups wishing to do away with parental rights by using the board as an instrument for social change," pushing their agenda involving adult sexual practices. "I will not allow my children to be used as pawns."
Alleging interference by international advocacy groups who have large donors and use pressure and intimidation to achieve their agenda, Malagarie said the board must recognize the pressure these groups are putting on them to allow children unfettered access to erotica as part of a systemic effort to normalize behavior such as pedophilia.
In the past 18 months, the volunteer library board has become more philosophically and fiscally conservative. Board President Robert Judge, who fought efforts to hold Drag Queen Story Time at the library in 2018, voted to ban both books, wants to change the mission statement of the library and failed to remove librarians from the committee the reviews requests to censor library materials.
Matthew Humphrey, one of the Drag Queen Story Time organizers, said no one is trying to sexualize children; no one is shoving books or films on children.
"My agenda," he said, "Is just to be accepted at the library" because he pays taxes in Lafayette and eveyone should be welcomed at libraries.
It's the library board, Humphrey said, that wants to censor LGBTQ material as part of a national move to silence gay voices.
Gina Hanchey said she's more concerned as a mother about violence than sexuality. There are almost certainly DVDs on the library's shelves that she considers too violent for her child, but she doesn't want them removed.
Censorship is a gateway to telling people what they can and can't know, Hanchey said.
"Nazis burn books," Gene Parquette, a former book store owner, said. "Censorship, book banning is a very close relative to book burning."
Barry Ancelet, a professor at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, said banning books and films has been used in the past to silence inconvenient discussions about issues such as sex and race.
"Banning books on problematic subjects will not eliminate them," he said.
"The Great Gatsby," "To Kill a Mockingbird" and, in 2010, the 10th edition of the Merriam-Webster dictionary all have been banned, Ancelet said.