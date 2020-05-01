Melinda Mangham, a larger than life Lafayette educator who championed students and teachers with undeniable passion for decades, has died.
Mangham passed away while in hospice care in Baton Rouge. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Mangham, and her brother, the Rev. Stephen J. Waller.
Mangham brought passion to everything she did and approached every task with devotion, fierce leadership and enthusiasm, said Lafayette High teacher Rodolfo Espinoza. The two overlapped at the high school during Mangham’s nearly 20 years of service as a gifted English teacher. They also worked together as advocates with the Lafayette Parish Association of Educators teachers’ union.
The longtime educator was a high achiever on all fronts, he said.
She was twice recognized as a White House Distinguished Teacher, was a former Louisiana Association of Educators Teacher of the Year, was appointed by Gov. John Bel Edwards to the College and Career Readiness Commission in 2017 and briefly served on the Lafayette Parish School Board by appointment to fill the seat of Mark Cockerham in 2014.
Most recently, she served as the All-School Academic Dean at Ascension Episcopal School. She also operated Mangham Academic Planning Services, a college advising and academic planning company.
For all her achievements, she was never out for self-advancement or recognition, Espinoza said.
“She was never in anything for herself. I never saw her do anything selfish. It was always about others. There was no arrogance…she was so humble. She used her connections and her experience to further the cause of students and teachers and the profession, but never in a selfish or personal way. She was extraordinary in that way,” he said.
With all her experience, Mangham was someone people listened to, but she didn’t let people’s interest and agreement convince herself her ideas were always the best ones. She was passionate about getting to the right answer, even if that meant taking a loss, admitting she was wrong or placing her ideas on the backburner. She always graciously accepted that, Espinoza said.
Mangham was someone who uplifted others.
She personally guided hundreds of students through the process of getting into college, writing recommendation letters, encouraging them to reach higher and helping them navigate the application and scholarship processes. She routinely secured millions of dollars in scholarship funds for students each year. Through her work, she built relationships with college admissions teams across the nation, he said.
And the students loved her, Espinoza said.
Until Mangham retired in 2009, students in the Lafayette High hallways would talk about her with a profound respect for her rigor in the classroom, her high expectations and the deep caring she had for her students. Espinoza said he never heard students speak disrespectfully of her.
Lafayette Parish School Board member Hannah Smith Mason was one of the seniors touched by Mangham’s care and confidence-inspiring direction. Mangham wrote Mason’s college recommendation letters when she graduated in 1997 and pushed her to see beyond the narrow limits of what she had imagined for herself, she said.
“She felt like one of the first people who believed in me as an adult. She made me feel like I could do anything, as long as I put my mind to it and put in the work. She made me dream really, really big,” Mason said.
In addition to being kind and supportive, she was funny, refined, generous and incisive. Mangham was a talented writer with a deep knowledge base who bestowed her wisdom with grace and made her students love learning and appreciate the knowledge she had to share, her former student said.
Mason said she never experienced a better educator than Mangham.
Mason recalled a lesson on Henry David Thoreau and civil disobedience where Mangham encouraged the students to cut class because there were no physical restraints on their movement. After an hour of lounging in the quad, the educator wrote the students up as they strolled back into the classroom, a fast lesson on consequences for behavior. She tore the slips up, but the lesson stuck, Mason said.
“Mrs. Mangham was one of those that let you know that she was there, and she was watching you and she was cheering for you. And it wasn’t by spoiling you with candy, it was by writing you up when you left class… She had her ways of subtly letting you know that you could be better,” Mason said.
That support and strong belief in her students didn’t cease with graduation. When Mason announced her school board intentions in 2019, Mangham was her biggest cheerleader, she said. The seasoned educator provided her with historical perspective, gave her tips on pitching her platform and presenting herself, and pushed her to have confidence in herself.
When Mason introduced herself as a candidate at her first school board meeting, Mangham sat in the audience where Mason could see her. The educator offered a small confident smile and a nod to ease her nerves. It was a gift only a teacher could give, Mason said.
“You have always had the power to do anything you want to do…it is who you are! I am just so grateful as we have gone around and around the sun, I have had the gift of seeing you going forth and becoming all that you can be! God love you; I know I do!” Mangham texted to Mason in August during her school board run.
Having passion for students and a willingness to work hard for them were core lessons she handed down to younger teachers when mentoring, Espinoza said. That love and passion propelled her to fight for teachers and students at the local and state levels, getting involved in policy work and lobbying. She was a model to teachers on how to be involved in the process and lift their voices, he said.
Espinoza was one of the teachers Mangham mentored. When she first encouraged him to become involved in the Lafayette Parish Association of Educators, the educator rebuffed her, he said. He didn’t see the value, but through her example and consistent encouragement he joined her in advocacy work and eventually followed in her footsteps as a president of LPAE.
Mangham’s political know-how and her willingness to passionately go “toe-to-toe for what she believed” were as inspiring as her care and kindness, former student Julie Gauthier said. In an email to Mason, the fellow Lafayette High graduate reminisced on Mangham’s willingness to “to take on anyone from superintendents to legislatures” and the powerful example she set.
“I don't know how such steel and softness coexisted in the same person, but it's part of what made her such a unique figure who affected so many. When I first heard about her being ill, I got caught up in the emotion of how much she cared, how devoted she was. But in thinking about her legacy, what I'm most struck by is the strength and tenacity she modeled, especially for women, her entire life,” Gauthier wrote.
Aside from education, LSU was one of the great loves of Mangham’s life, Espinoza said. A graduate of LSU, Mangham was married to the late Michael “Mickey” Mangham, the LSU football player who caught the sole touchdown pass in the 1959 Sugar Bowl to seal the Tigers’ undefeated championship season.
Mangham was heavily involved in the Tiger Athletic Foundation and served on the advisory council for the Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors College. Espinoza said whenever colleges were discussed with Mangham, LSU was always in the mix. She was forever proud of the university and its positive achievements, he said.
“She’s probably the biggest LSU fan I’ve ever known,” he said. “And I know that’s a big thing to say around here.”
Mangham’s diehard love of LSU and frequent outpourings of school spirit fit the woman she was — someone who acted with passion in everything she did and fiercely supported the causes, institutions and people she believed in.
“She was a beautiful person and I’m going to miss her,” Espinoza said.