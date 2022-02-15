The Lafayette Parish School Board voted to fully scrap the district’s COVID-19 health and safety plan Wednesday, leaving district administrators to decide which elements they’ll keep and which they’ll do away with for the remainder of the school year.
The board voted 7-2 to terminate the 2021-2022 Learn Lafayette Plan, with board members Elroy Broussard and Tehmi Chassion voting against.
The move came a week after several board members voiced concerns over students repeatedly missing school for close contact quarantines under guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and bemoaned being unable to exercise greater control over local education decisions under state COVID-19 rules and guidance.
Board member Justin Centanni brought the motion and said the aim is to keep students more consistently in school after board members heard from parents and caretakers frustrated by their children repeatedly being pulled from school to quarantine.
The current CDC guidelines call for five days of quarantine for close contacts of a person who tested positive and mask-wearing for 10 days after contact, with a test if possible on day five. Vaccinated students and staff or those infected in the last 90 days are exempt from quarantine but must wear a mask for 10 days.
“In a large number of cases these are healthy children who are missing school and missing education for no other reason than we’re forcing them to,” he said.
“It’s time to move forward,” board member Britt Latiolais said, echoing Centanni’s sentiment.
The Learn Lafayette Plan outlined the district’s approach to COVID-19 safety and mitigation practices on most fronts, including setting expectations for personal hygiene, cleaning, meal service and quarantining after a close contact.
Superintendent Irma Trosclair said district staff are convening to review the plan and make decisions about what elements will remain in use. Hand sanitizer use and distancing to the greatest extent possible are examples of practical measures they’ll look to keep in place, she said.
Before the vote, Lafayette Parish Association of Educators President Julia Reed expressed concern about educators being exposed to legal risk without a formal district plan in place.
Lafayette High teacher Nick Richert requested scrub wearing on campus be a continued allowance granted to teachers and staff; Centanni said that decision would be left to Trosclair and her administrative team.
Broussard was the only board member to speak in opposition to the change.
“I am in agreement that something has to be done. But rescinding this seems like we’re throwing the baby out with the bathwater. We’ve got another plan, we don’t have a better plan,” he said.
Centanni said afterward yielding choices around COVID-19 response to district staff allows them more flexibility to make quick changes and doesn’t hamstring educators into honoring small details in the current plan that might hinder returning to a more pre-COVID school environment.
He also said not setting a firm date on when the changes will be put into effect allows district leadership to act as quickly as they’d like.
“If the superintendent wants to notify the parents of quarantined children and say, ‘If your child is not showing any symptoms, please return them to school,’ we want them to be able to do that. If it’s something that can happen by tomorrow morning, that’s something I want to have happen…There’s no need to wait until the end of the week for some of this stuff. If we waited until the end of the week, that’s another three days for some students,” he said.
Centanni asked Trosclair to give a report at the next monthly board meeting on how the shift toward a pre-COVID operation style is unfolding.
The meeting came on the heels of a Monday COVID-19 briefing by Gov. John Bel Edwards, during which he said he does not plan to include language about masking in a planned Thursday extension of the state’s emergency order. Removal of the language would presumably remove a clause only allowing school districts to forgo masking requirements if they follow CDC quarantine and isolation guidelines, freeing districts to make more relaxed quarantine decisions.
The board’s vote also came hours after the Louisiana Department of Health announced increased options for how schools handle quarantines of close contacts. The first option is to continue with current CDC quarantine guidance for close contacts.
In a second “test to stay” option, unvaccinated students can return to school without quarantining but they must test twice during the first five days and mask for 10 days.
A third option allows for zero quarantines or contact tracing after a student or staff member tests positive but requires universal masking.
LDH’s guidelines for those with symptoms or who test positive have not changed.
What the Lafayette Parish School System will elect to do is among the discussions underway following the board’s rescinding of the Learn Lafayette Plan, officials said.