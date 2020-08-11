A new coalition is working to answer the question many working parents have asked since the Lafayette Parish School System announced that students would only attend classes in-person two or three days per week under a hybrid learning model.
What affordable childcare options are there on those virtual days away from campus?
Bree Sargent, education director for the Acadiana Center for the Arts, created the Virtual Learning Coalition at the end of July after speaking with like-minded organizations in the community.
"We're different sized organizations with different focuses, and all of our plans will look different," Sargent said. "But we have the support structure in place to learn from each other, and it's easier for one person to go to the school system or state department of education with something. It's been an extremely helpful partnership in the two or three weeks of its life."
Key players in the coalition include the Acadiana Center for the Arts, Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana, YMCA of Acadiana and Wonderland Performing Arts.
"We've been asking parents what their highest priority is during our summer camps," said Fawn Hernandez, vice president of operations for Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana. "By far, parents said the highest priority was academic success followed by mental health. That's going to continue to be our focus as we move into the fall program."
Others offering support to the coalition include the Lafayette Public Library, University of Louisiana at Lafayette and faith-based organizations.
The 10 members of the coalition are hoping to offer educational and enrichment services at affordable rates for working parents who don't have childcare alternatives.
"As a coalition, the barrier we've talked about the most is the cost," Sargent said. "We all want to do this for free, but we just can't. That's the challenge. The hope is that there's support for this somewhere, whether through corporate sponsorships or scholarships or something."
Logistics are still being finalized for some of the programs, which will adhere to guidelines set forth by the Louisiana Department of Health and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
One of the biggest challenges for Boys and Girls Clubs will be transportation, Hernandez said. It was a problem before the pandemic and is only expected to become more challenging now that social distancing measures will tax public school buses even more.
Some organizations have opened enrollment in day programs, which all have limited capacity due to social distancing requirements. Here are the details:
- Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana: $50 for fall semester, hours to be determined, but expected 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Learn more by filling out the interest form at bgcacadiana.com.
- YMCA of Acadiana: $30 per day, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Register or learn more at theymcaofacadiana.com or 337-993-9622.
- Acadiana Center for the Arts: $30 per day, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. with aftercare option. Register or learn more at acadianacenterforthearts.org.
- Wonderland Performing Arts: $80 per week, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. with aftercare option. Register or learn more at wonderlandperformingarts.com.
Another invaluable resource for Acadiana parents is smartstarthelp.com.
Holly Howat, founder and director of Beacon Community Connections, created the website to serve as a hub of back-to-school plans across Acadiana.
"There's just a lot of chaos and uncertainty and confusion about going back to school," Howat said. "And it seemed like nobody had good answers on how to make an informed decision."
Howat, who previously worked as a project director for the Picard Center for Child Development and Lifelong Learning, said she deeply believes in public school education, but she is sending her seventh-grader to private school for the first time this fall because of the pandemic.
"I did some research and found some tools for how to make decisions so I could make my own," Howat said. "And then I said, 'Well, I shouldn't keep this to myself.'"
While schools were focusing on safety when it came to returning to in-person instruction, there seemed to be an unanswered question: What were working parents going to do with their school-aged children every other week day?
"I do have concerns about parents being forced to choose between staying at home and missing that paycheck or having to go back to work and leave their kids unattended," Howat said. "This is a tough choice. I'm not making judgement on anybody. The decisions people have to make are particularly hard right now."