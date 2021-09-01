The University of Louisiana at Lafayette is encouraging faculty, students, staff and the community to celebrate Wear Red Day on Friday as part of a nationwide display of college colors.
This year’s theme of the College Colors Day national movement is “That Feeling When.”
UL Lafayette’s colors are vermilion and white. Campus spokesman Eric Maron said clothing in school colors is available on campus at the bookstore in the Student Center and at the retail store by campus housing in Heritage Apartments on Johnston Street.
“Students, alumni and the community as a whole should show their support for their university and the community’s university,” Maron said.
The campus colors display will be observed on social media and comes a day before the UL Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns football team travels to Austin, Texas to open their season. UL Lafayette is ranked No. 23 in the USA TODAY/Amway Preseason Coaches Poll. Texas is ranked No. 19.
Fox will televise the game at 3:30 p.m.
Fans can share photos on social media using the hashtag #CollegeColorsDay. They can also visit CollegeColorsDay.com to find social media graphics. The site also offers a chance to win a trip and tickets to the College Football Playoff National Championship.
College Colors Day is sponsored by the Collegiate Licensing Co. CLC represents trademark licensing programs at about 200 colleges and universities, including UL Lafayette.