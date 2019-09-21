Three Republican men are vying to replace exiting board member Jeremy Hidalgo as the District 9 representative on the Lafayette Parish School Board.
The contenders are recently retired former superintendent Donald Aguillard, lifelong Youngsville resident Hubert Gauthier and retired U.S. Army Major Diogo Tavares. Current board member Jeremy Hidalgo is stepping down to pursue a seat on the Lafayette Parish Council.
District 9 covers a wide swath of southern Lafayette Parish, including portions of Broussard and Youngsville. Constituents have identified transportation and frequent rezoning as top issues as the area continues to grow.
Six schools are encompassed in the district’s bounds, including Ernest Gallet Elementary, Green T. Lindon Elementary, Martial Billeaud Elementary, Broussard Middle, Youngsville Middle and Southside High. Some students in the district are also zoned for Katharine Drexel Elementary, Milton Elementary and Middle School and Ovey Comeaux High.
Donald Aguillard believes his experience as the school system’s most recent full-time superintendent gives him important perspective that will be valuable to the next board. The 65-year-old said he was ready to retire from full-time employment, but he still has the desire to make a difference.
The election cycle aligned with the end of his contract, and when Hidalgo announced he wouldn’t run again, Aguillard said he saw a good opportunity to be valuable to the community.
“I want it because I have the energy, I have the capacity, I have the knowledge, I have the background and I have the ability to be effective on day one,” Aguillard said.
The candidate said his knowledge of school system policies and procedures will allow him to quickly refer parental concerns to the right department to have them resolved. He said his experience working within a constrained budget, specifically after a proposed school system tax failed in 2017, shows he knows how to make the most of what’s available.
Like his potential constituents, Aguillard cited transportation and rezoning as key issues in District 9. He proposed having a moratorium on rezoning, especially in District 9, for at least three years while the district builds a plan using updated population data.
Aguillard also said the budget needs to be reconfigured to provide more resources to transportation again. In 2017, the district had to cut roughly $1.8 million from the transportation budget to account for a shortfall.
The former superintendent said he’s also focused on increasing professional development opportunities for teachers, devoting resources toward closing the achievement gap to ensure grade-level readiness and expanding early childhood education opportunities to more students.
Hubert Gauthier is a lifelong resident of Youngsville and single father of three who was catalyzed to enter the race after his family’s struggles with the LPSS transportation system. Gauthier said his son was taken on a separate bus route without family notification and was missing for hours. He decided to get involved to protect all children’s safety and best interests, he said.
Gauthier, 40, said the school board needs to view problems through more of a business lens. The real estate broker and property manager believes he has the business acumen, negotiation ability and people skills to be an asset to the board.
One of his top issues is fostering a teacher-centric culture because teachers are the boots on the ground pushing students to achieve growth toward learning standards and are influential to student success, Gauthier said.
That mission begins with selecting a superintendent who has a proven track record, works well with stakeholders and knows how to support the men and women in the classroom to produce successful students and future citizens, he said.
“Kids believe in magic and we, as a school board, need to make that magic happen for them. We can’t do that without recruiting and retaining the best teachers we can get,” Gauthier said.
After his experiences, improving the transportation system is also a top priority, Gauthier said. Routes, drivers’ adherence to policy, and the safety and accessibility of bus stops must all be assessed and possibly reconfigured. Outsourcing to a third-party administrator is also a consideration, he said.
Gauthier is the only school board candidate with a criminal record in Lafayette Parish. In 2013, he pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery and aggravated assault after a 2012 disturbance with his now ex-wife, which preceded a custody battle where he was awarded full custody.
Gauthier said he’s open about the situation. The issues have been resolved and “at the end of the day the judge said I was the most appropriate parent,” he said.
Diogo Tavares is a Lafayette transplant hoping to translate his leadership experience in the military and Boy Scouts of America into a school board position. Tavares is a father of three; his son is a sophomore at St. Thomas More Catholic High School and his two daughters are in eighth and fourth grade at Milton Elementary and Middle School.
Tavares said he got into the race because he wasn’t satisfied with Louisiana’s continued low education rankings nationally and wanted to be part of the change.
“I care about children, I care about country and I care about our community. I think it’s important to get involved and make a difference,” Tavares said.
Tavares, 43, said addressing school transportation and zoning issues falls in line with his vision for improved strategic planning in the district, one of his top issues. The retired U.S. Army major said that planning needs to include better data use, amplifying the voices and ideas of teachers to ensure plans are effectively carried out in schools, and looking to other regions for ideas, Tavares said.
In the short term, it involves conservative budgeting. The board needs to explore creative solutions to reduce spending; one idea is to utilize the public library and public transportation system more to reduce expenses, he said.
When looking to the future, the school system also needs to consider school security, another of Tavares’ top priorities. Security should be considered when designing future schools and planning facilities upgrades at existing campuses, he said.
Tavares said he’s also interested in expanding the school system’s vocational training and technical education offerings, increasing public-private partnerships and encouraging school counselors to further advise students on opportunities outside of a four-year colleges and universities, Tavares said.