Acadiana area school districts are ending classes early Wednesday due to the threat of severe weather moving into the region in the afternoon.
The Lafayette Parish School System has canceled all after school activities including after-care, tutoring, extracurriculars and sporting events, district spokesperson Allison Dickerson said in a statement. Edward J. Sam Accelerated School’s second session is canceled and W.D. and Mary Baker Smith Career Center students who attend courses in the second half of the day will remain at their base schools, the statement said.
District schools will be released on a staggered schedule.
11 a.m. dismissal:
- All high schools, except Early College Academy
- David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy
- Lerosen Preparatory School
11:35 a.m. dismissal:
- All elementary schools, except Alice Boucher Elementary, J. Wallace James Elementary, Myrtle Place Elementary French Immersion Academy and Truman Early Childhood Education Center
- Milton Elementary/Middle School
- Early College Academy
12:15 p.m. Dismissal Time
- All middle schools
- Alice Boucher Elementary
- J. Wallace James Elementary
- Myrtle Place Elementary French Immersion Academy
- Truman Early Childhood Education Center
All St. Landry Parish School District schools, head start centers and administrative offices will close early Wednesday because of severe weather.
12 p.m. dismissal:
- Trade schools
- Slats, alternative school
12:30 p.m. dismissal
- Biomed/Maca shuttle bus
12:45 p.m. dismissal
- All high schools, except North Central High
- All junior high schools
1 p.m. dismissal
- All Headstart centers
1:15 p.m. dismissal
- North Central High
- Palmetto Elementary
- Opelousas Middle School
- Creswell Middle School
1:25 p.m. dismissal
- All other elementary and middle schools
2:30 p.m. dismissal
- All St. Landry Parish School District administrative offices
All Acadia Parish School System schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m., per an announcement from the district.
The Iberia Parish School District will dismiss all middle and high school students at 12:30 p.m. and all elementary students at 1:15 p.m.
Vermilion Parish School System Superintendent Tommy Byler said in a video message to families that high schools would dismiss early at 12:30 p.m. and elementary schools would dismiss between 1 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. Byler said all end-of-day times are two hours earlier than normal.
All St. Martin Parish School District schools will dismiss at 1 p.m., the district announced in a statement.
Acadiana private, parochial and charter schools
- Ascension Episcopal School’s three campuses will be dismissed early Wednesday. The River Ranch campus will dismiss at noon, the downtown campus will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. and the Sugar Mill Pond campus will dismiss at 12:50 p.m.
- St. Edmund School in Eunice is dismissing at noon.
- St. Ignatius School in Grand Coteau is dismissing at 12:30 p.m.
- Opelousas Catholic is dismissing at 1:30 p.m.
- Teurlings Catholic High School is dismissing at 12:35 p.m.
- Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy high school students will be dismissed at 11:45 a.m. and elementary students will be dismissed at noon. All students must be picked up by 12:30 p.m.
- Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy students will be dismissed at noon.
- Westminster Christian Academy's Lafayette and Opelousas campuses will dismiss students at noon.
- Willow Charter Academy will dismiss students at 11:30 a.m.
- Lafayette Christian Academy students will be released on a staggered schedule. Pre-K and kindergarten students will be dismissed at 11:40 a.m., first and second grade at 11:45 a.m., third and fourth grade at 11:50 a.m., fifth and sixth grade at 11:55 a.m., and seventh through 12th grade at noon. All students must be picked up by 12:30 p.m., per a school statement.