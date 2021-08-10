The University of Louisiana at Lafayette used $2.7 million it received in federal funding related to the coronavirus pandemic to erase student debt.
The university announced Tuesday it used the allocations from the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, part of the American Rescue Plan signed into law in March, to erase some student debt for 1,175 students.
Students had to be enrolled on or after March 13, 2020 to be eligible and was forgiven on average between $500 and $900. Loan forgiveness applies only to balances owed to the university and not any private loans.
“We care about students and their success,” said DeWayne Bowie, vice president for enrollment management. “By eliminating balances, we’re providing students with much-needed relief that will enable them to focus on their academic journeys and move them closer to completing their degrees.”
UL also used HEERF funding grants to students enrolled during the previous summer semester. Those funds were disbursed in late June.
The university plans to issue similar payments to registered students for the upcoming fall and spring semesters as well. Students will receive more information regarding payment dates and amounts at the beginning of each semester.