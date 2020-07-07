A one-man movement at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette to change some building names is finding support, according to a count of petition signatures, which has passed 500. His effort may be one of many around the state, a UL System spokesperson said.
Paul Richard of UL Lafayette, who has filed a petition for the name changes through Change.org., said on the petition:
“Images and symbols of racism and white supremacy have no place in our Lafayette community, and only serve as symbols of hate and a reminder of violence against (people of color). It is time for UL Lafayette to take a greater stand against systemic racism than simply posting on social media in support of the (Black Lives Matter) movement by removing the names of white supremacists from our campus buildings.”
In selecting three of what he says are offensive building names, Richard suggested:
• Mouton Hall, named for Alexandre Mouton, Louisiana’s ninth governor, whom Richard described as “a financial supporter of the Confederacy, and father of Gen. Alfred Mouton.” The latter Mouton’s statue, placed prominently in front of the old Lafayette City Hall downtown, has been a local source of contention between proponents and opponents for several years.
• DeClouet Hall, which Richard said was named after Paul DeClouet, “prominent Louisiana state senator, sergeant in the Confederacy.”
• Foster Hall, named after Murphy Foster, 31st governor of Louisiana. Foster, he said, supported the disenfranchisement of Black Americans in Louisiana.
The reality runs deeper than what Richard described. All three men, former 19th Century Louisiana sugar planters, played prominent roles in either establishing the Confederacy or in later suppressing the rights of free Black Louisianians from voting.
Mouton, a former U.S. senator and governor, presided over the 1861 Secession Convention in Baton Rouge, dominated by cotton growers and sugar planters, and led the state out of the Union.
DeClouet, educated in Virginia, joined the Confederate Army and served the 59th Virginia Infantry in that state for about six months and returned to Louisiana, where he served in the Orleans Guard Battalion, was wounded and captured at Shiloh before he was exchanged and re-upped as a soldier, mostly in the Trans-Mississippi campaigns. He may have served as an officer and was later linked to the White League movement, a paramilitary force that sought to suppress Black Louisianians’ rights during Reconstruction.
Foster was too young to serve during the war but was linked to the White League as a leader during U.S. occupation of Louisiana during Reconstruction. He was a two-term governor in the 1890s, and signed the 1898 Constitution, which essentially disenfranchised Black voters in Louisiana and hardened the terms of segregation here until the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s.
His grandson, Murphy “Mike” Foster Jr., was governor of Louisiana from 1996-2004. While governor, he attended law school at Southern University, an historically black campus.
DeClouet served in the state Legislature during UL Lafayette’s earliest years; Foster was a U.S. senator after serving as governor. Union troops used Mouton’s expansive plantation near Carencro during the war and freed his 120 slaves.
UL Lafayette said little Tuesday after the petition, except to confirm it is reviewing not only the list of buildings named in the petition but all buildings names on campus.
“The University of Louisiana at Lafayette is conducting a historical and scholarly assessment of campus building names,” the campus said in an issued statement at mid-afternoon. “Historically, buildings on the campus of UL Lafayette were named for people or families who made significant contributions to the University.
"Buildings are also named to commemorate people whose achievements espouse the University’s values, ideals, and academic mission, and whose commitment to success embodies the University’s commitment to its students, faculty and staff members.”
But campus spokesman Eric Maron said the university has a standing committee on reviewing names for buildings, and said that they and some UL historians are reviewing the names of buildings and streets on campus. He said the group would forward recommendations to the administration.
Cami Geisman, spokeswoman for the UL System, said many of the nine member campuses – they include McNeese State, UL Lafayette, Nicholls State, University of New Orleans, Southeastern Louisiana, Northwestern State, Grambling, Louisiana Tech and the University of Louisiana at Monroe – are reviewing names of buildings and streets on their campuses.
Nicholls State was named for a Confederate general and former governor.
She said the system provided some guidance to member campuses about how to review campus building and street names.